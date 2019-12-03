Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Newham Extinction Rebellion activists give politicians yellow card with help of 1966 World Cup winners statue

PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 December 2019

Members of Newham's branch of Extinction Rebellion used The Champions statue in East Ham to take part in the green group's national 12 days of crisis campaign. Picture: @XRNewham

Members of Newham's branch of Extinction Rebellion used The Champions statue in East Ham to take part in the green group's national 12 days of crisis campaign. Picture: @XRNewham

Archant

A sculpture celebrating England's 1966 triumph in the beautiful game has been the focus of campaigners' calls on politicians to up their game on the climate crisis.

Members of Newham's branch of Extinction Rebellion (XR) tied the activist group's flag to football legend Bobby Moore at The Champions statue in Barking Road, Upton Park, in a bid to encourage politicians to take a lead in tackling global warming.

Caroline Wilson, from XR Newham, said: "We are inspired by our heroes Bobby Moore, Geoff Hurst, Martin Peters and Ray Wilson, football players who made such a positive impact on the world stage and achieved so much through their talents, commitment and teamwork.

"We need our politicians to raise their game and show real leadership in the challenge of tackling the climate and ecological crisis."

XR Newham's flag raising coincided with the launch of Extinction Rebellion's 12 days of crisis campaign on Sunday, December 1, with branches across the UK doing the same at public buildings, schools, offices and town halls.

You may also want to watch:

Caroline, explaining the choice of the bronze statue depicting the players' World Cup final celebration, said: "It's something quite recognisable and unique to our area.

"We didn't want to raise a flag at a building. We wanted to honour and be respectful to the players in the staute while promoting our message."

She added the flag was placed temporarily and didn't do the landmark any damage while members checked with a couple of West Ham fans before the action so as not to offend anyone.

About 10 XR members chatted about climate change and toxic air pollution in Newham, which according to the council kills 96 people prematurely each year in the borough, the highest rate in England.

The flag raising followed members setting up stall in Rathbone Market, Canning Town, on Friday, November 29, to spread the group's message and show solidarity to youngsters taking part in XR's schools strike.

It follows an activist, who was not from XR Newham, being pulled off a Jubilee line train at Canning Town station among protests in October which also targeted Stratford and Shadwell stations.

Most Read

East Area police officer sacked without notice after being jailed for Newham crash-for-cash insurance scam

Thte Met has sacked officer Hardeep Dehal after he was jailed for insurance fraud involving a staged crash in Boxley Street, Royal Docks. Picture: Google

Doorbell camera captured fatal stabbing of Manor Park student, court hears

The trial is taking place at the Old Bailey. Picture: PA

‘We wanted to support our pupils’: The school foodbank helping struggling parents

Debbie Ward and Omer Bashir with some of the donations and collecting boxes. Picture: Ken Mears

Jailed: West Ham drug dealer who ran county lines networks

Oludewa Okorosobo and Seif Khalid Hashim have been jailed. Picture: Met Police

Call for talented Thames-side photographers for picture contest

This photograph from Bill Green was the overall winner at Thames Lens 2018. Picture: Bill Green.

Most Read

East Area police officer sacked without notice after being jailed for Newham crash-for-cash insurance scam

Thte Met has sacked officer Hardeep Dehal after he was jailed for insurance fraud involving a staged crash in Boxley Street, Royal Docks. Picture: Google

Doorbell camera captured fatal stabbing of Manor Park student, court hears

The trial is taking place at the Old Bailey. Picture: PA

‘We wanted to support our pupils’: The school foodbank helping struggling parents

Debbie Ward and Omer Bashir with some of the donations and collecting boxes. Picture: Ken Mears

Jailed: West Ham drug dealer who ran county lines networks

Oludewa Okorosobo and Seif Khalid Hashim have been jailed. Picture: Met Police

Call for talented Thames-side photographers for picture contest

This photograph from Bill Green was the overall winner at Thames Lens 2018. Picture: Bill Green.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

West Ham keeper Martin makes a stunning debut in win at Chelsea

West Ham United goalkeeper David Martin (left) celebrates with team-mates after the final whistle during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London.

Newham Extinction Rebellion activists give politicians yellow card with help of 1966 World Cup winners statue

Members of Newham's branch of Extinction Rebellion used The Champions statue in East Ham to take part in the green group's national 12 days of crisis campaign. Picture: @XRNewham

Barking, Havering and Redbridge NHS trust’s chief nurse awarded honorary doctorate by UEL

Kathryn Halford OBE, centre, with vice chancellor and president Prof Amanda Broderick and chancellor Shabir Randeree CBE. Picture: UEL

Shelter report: One in 12 children homeless in parts of east London

A child living in temporary accommodation. A report release by the charity Shelter on December 3 found there are 88,000 like him in the capital. Picture: Shelter.

West Ham in Blue heaven as Pellegrini saves his job with some vital changes

Chelsea's Olivier Giroud (left) and West Ham United's Fabian Balbuena (right) during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists