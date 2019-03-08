Search

Newham schoolgirls work with City Airport to get into aviation

PUBLISHED: 07:00 04 April 2019

Pupils from Langdon Academy and Forest Gate Community at Women in Aviation with Newham's cabinet member for education Julianne Marroit. Picture: Benjamin Peters/City Airport,

Pupils from Langdon Academy and Forest Gate Community at Women in Aviation with Newham's cabinet member for education Julianne Marroit. Picture: Benjamin Peters/City Airport,

City Airport

City Airport has been working with 300 female pupils from east London to hone their skills and show them what opportunities there are in aviation.

For ‘Women in Aviation’, the airport drew pupils from ten schools—four of them from Newham—in an effort to get more diversity in the industry.

Girls used their learning in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) to solve aviation-themed challenges and to design a new terminal for the airport.

Education minister and MP Robert Halfon said: “‘Women in Aviation’ is a fantastic programme that will help to tackle our country’s skills deficit as well as the deficit of women we have studying and working in STEM subjects.”

The 50 best-performing pupils presented their schools’ ideas to industry and business representatives, who shared their experiences and gave advice.

Forest Gate Community School won best design and Langdon Academy won best presentation.

Kingsford Community School and Royal Docks Academy also participated.

Councillor Julianne Marriott, cabinet member for education said: “I was totally inspired by how the young women researched their projects, used their knowledge of science, technology, engineering and maths STEM to design innovative responses they then professionally presented to their peers and senior women from the world of aviation.

“They are a real credit to their schools and the borough.”

A third of the workforce at the airport is female. Its upcoming gender pay gap report shows the median female hourly rate is 2.1 per cent higher than the male rate, though the mean hourly rate is one per cent greater.

Wilma Allan, chief financial officer at London City Airport said: “It is widely known that there is a skills shortage in the aviation sector, and at London City Airport we are committed to recruiting locally and making the industry more attractive to young people on our doorstep.”

