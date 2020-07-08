Parking permit consultation launched by Newham Council

A consultation on Newham Council's proposed parking permit changes has been launched. Picture: PA/David Jones PA Wire/PA Images

The council has launched a consultation over the introduction of parking permit charges aimed at tackling toxic air, the climate emergency and emissions.

Cllr James Asser. Picture: LBN Cllr James Asser. Picture: LBN

A public information campaign entitled Helping Newham to Breathe Easier also aims to highlight how leaving the car at home and opting for greener transport options such as walking and cycling can help the environment.

Cllr James Asser, Newham Council’s cabinet member for environment, highways, and sustainable transport, said: “Improvements in air quality during lockdown have shown us the positive impact of fewer cars on our roads.

“And although some restrictions have been relaxed, it’s vital we maintain and build on the improvements to the quality of the air that we breathe.

“There has been a 40 per cent reduction in road traffic due to Covid-19 lockdown, and a corresponding 50 per cent reduction in noxious nitrogen dioxide (NO2) pollution in our busiest roads – an incredible achievement and one that we are determined to build on.”

Among the proposals is the introduction of emissions-based charging for parking permits, with the first permit free for electric and most plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Cllr Asser said: “Emissions from vehicles are the major contributor to the borough’s poor air quality. Parking policies and procedures have the ability to influence the number, type and use of vehicles and can be an important tool in delivering behavioural change and air quality improvement.”

Last year, the council declared a climate emergency and published a 25-point action plan.

Cllr Asser said: “We’ve heard the evidence about our poor air quality, we’ve listened to those who want us to take action on the climate emergency and we’ve reviewed the fairest measures we can introduce to effect change.

“Newham has the poorest air quality in the country and some of the highest asthma rates amongst the under 18s, and we have been hardest hit by Covid-19.

“We have to tackle air quality to improve health conditions and give the children of the borough a better chance in life.”

For more about the statutory consultation visit newham.gov.uk/council/statutory-parking-consultation

The consultation period lasts for 21 days from July 8.