Newham and Waltham Forest team up to create low traffic neighbourhoods in London first

Newham and Waltham Forest have teamed up to fund a low traffic neighbourhood scheme spanning both boroughs. Picture: PA PA Archive/Press Association Images

Plans for the first cross-borough low traffic neighbourhood scheme in the capital are to be put in place, but without a public consultation.

Cllr James Asser. Picture: LBN Cllr James Asser. Picture: LBN

Newham and Waltham Forest Councils have teamed up to boost walking, cycling and public transport use in Forest Gate, Maryland, Stratford and Leytonstone.

It is the first time two London boroughs have come together in this way to ease pressure on roads and public transport.

The fear is roads will become clogged, air quality levels nosedive and roads become more dangerous if people jump into cars following cuts to bus and train capacity due to the coronavirus.

The boroughs have agreed to allocate their own money to keep the plan on track after TfL pulled the plug on funding.

An overview of the low traffic neighbourhood scheme. Picture: LBN An overview of the low traffic neighbourhood scheme. Picture: LBN

Cllr James Asser, Newham’s cabinet member for sustainable transport, said: “I am delighted we have been able to work with our neighbours and colleagues in Waltham Forest to get this unique scheme off the ground.”

Clyde Loakes, deputy leader at Waltham Forest Council, said: “We’re pleased to be able to start works.”

People living within the low traffic zone, businesses, visitors and services, such as binmen and emergency workers, will still be able to get to every address within the boundary.

Newham announced that while under “normal circumstances” the councils would hold a consultation before introducing the experimental scheme, the Covid-19 crisis “means action is needed quickly to keep roads safe”.

Work is due to begin in mid-August with people encouraged to comment in an online survey over the next six months.

The plan has two parts. The first area is bounded by Crownfield Road, Leytonstone Road, Forest Lane and Leyton Road.

The second has Cann Hall Road, Dames Road, Woodgrange Road, Forest Lane and Leyton Road defining its boundary.

Barriers, such as planters, could be placed in streets to restrict vehicles.

In other places, CCTV and signs will go up with enforcement from automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras. Anyone who fails to comply could be fined.

At key points, people will be invited to give more feedback to help develop a permanent scheme.

Visit newhamwalthamforestltn.commonplace.is for more information.