Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

More than 1,000 new trees to be planted in Newham

PUBLISHED: 14:50 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:50 06 February 2020

More street trees have been announced. Picture: Ken Mears

More street trees have been announced. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

More than 1,000 new trees are set to be planted in Newham's streets in a bid to improve air quality.

The allocation includes 712 designated for the Royal Docks area, and a further 313 across the rest of the borough in wards designated as having a low percentage of tree canopy cover.

Money for the initiative is coming from the government's urban tree challenge fund, as well as from the mayor of London's greener city fund.

You may also want to watch:

Each of the 20 participating boroughs will be making a financial contribution as well as planting and maintaining the new trees.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "Simple steps like planting trees help us address the climate and ecological crisis.

"These additional street trees and improvements to green spaces are targeted in areas where they're most needed."

Almost 3,000 trees will be planted across the capital by the end of March, with the remaining 4,000 planted next winter.

Most Read

Jailed: Man who went on the run after murdering wife and daughters in East Ham

Mohamed Abdul Shakur. Picture: MPS

Government probe into how derailed freight train travelled 2.5 miles along Overground line

Damage caused by the derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

Man slashed in face in Stratford attack

A police cordon in place at the scene. Picture: Andrew Jarman

Police make fourth arrest over fatal stabbing of Leshawn Williams in Royal Docks

Hanameel Street near the Royal Docks... quiet side turning where Leshawn Williams was stabbed on December 21. Picture: Google

Police appeal following reports of gunshot in Plaistow

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Jailed: Man who went on the run after murdering wife and daughters in East Ham

Mohamed Abdul Shakur. Picture: MPS

Government probe into how derailed freight train travelled 2.5 miles along Overground line

Damage caused by the derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

Man slashed in face in Stratford attack

A police cordon in place at the scene. Picture: Andrew Jarman

Police make fourth arrest over fatal stabbing of Leshawn Williams in Royal Docks

Hanameel Street near the Royal Docks... quiet side turning where Leshawn Williams was stabbed on December 21. Picture: Google

Police appeal following reports of gunshot in Plaistow

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Hockey: Wapping men beat Old Loughts to extend lead

Wapping's men celebrate (pic Iain McAuslan)

Boxing: West Ham Boys begin new year in style

West Ham's Finlay James celebrates

West Ham fans Foodbank proves a great success

Graeme Howlett of fans website KUMB and foodbank founder John Ratomski before the last home game

West Ham bring in former skipper Kevin Nolan on coaching staff

West Ham United's Kevin Nolan celebrates scoring (pic: Stephen Pond/Empics)

Six Nations: Saracens six start for England in Scotland

England's Maro Itoje (centre left) and Owen Farrell (centre) looks dejected during the Guinness Six Nations match at the Stade de France, Paris.
Drive 24