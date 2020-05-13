Search

Security ready to ‘step in’ to enforce social distancing, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park boss warns

PUBLISHED: 07:00 14 May 2020

The boss of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park has warned security will step in to enforce social distancing if they need to. Picture: LLDC

The boss of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park has warned security will step in to enforce social distancing if they need to. Picture: LLDC

Archant

Park rangers and security will “step in” if social distancing measures are ignored at open spaces, the boss of the Olympic Park has warned as restrictions on outdoor activities are eased.

Advice is being displayed on screens at London Stadium. Picture: LLDCAdvice is being displayed on screens at London Stadium. Picture: LLDC

Visitors will be watched closely, with many expected to flock to parks and recreational areas following the government’s relaxation of the “stay local” message, meaning people can drive to outdoor open areas.

Mark Camley, executive director of parks and venues at the London Legacy Development Corporation which runs the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, has urged people not to travel far and to enjoy the outdoor spaces nearby.

Speaking on behalf of London’s major park authorities, Mr Camley also said the police may get involved if people continually ignore the two-metre distancing advice.

He told the PA News Agency: “The expectation now is that people will go out more as it gets warmer, so parks across London will have to introduce measures to ensure people stay two metres apart.

You may also want to watch:

“Messaging has been put out on pathways and fences around Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, for example, urging people to abide by social distancing measures, and to not engage with people outside their household.

“We’ve even used the screen on the London Stadium to push the message out there.”

Mr Camley added: “We are really relying on people to use their own common sense, but some will ignore the advice unfortunately, and we will be deploying security and park rangers where necessary to step in and have a quiet word reminding those to stay apart.

“If there are major issues, I think parks would not hesitate in getting the police involved, but we don’t want to get to that, we really want people to use their common sense.”

An open letter to the public by park bosses, including the royal parks such as Hyde Park, advises people to “stay local” to avoid crowding in popular areas, and to try and walk or cycle to outdoor areas.

The letter said: “It might be that on occasions those working hard to keep these spaces open will ask people to move on as areas are getting too crowded, please respect that and be kind in your response as they are only doing their job to keep open spaces safe. We ask you to support us so we don’t risk losing these opportunities.”

