Manor Park neighbours demand ‘zero tolerance’ approach to stamp out flytipping

PUBLISHED: 07:00 02 September 2020

Neighbours in Manor Park want the council to get tougher on flytippers. Picture: Iqbal Hussain

Neighbours have demanded tougher action against fly-tippers, warning their streets are becoming hotpsots for illegal dumping.

Neighbours are fed up of people dumping rubbish in their streets in Manor Park. Pictures: Iqbal HussainNeighbours are fed up of people dumping rubbish in their streets in Manor Park. Pictures: Iqbal Hussain

People are so fed up with dodging mattresses, furniture and household waste dumped in First Avenue, Second Avenue and Meanley Road, Manor Park, that they are knocking on doors to raise awareness.

They say leftover takeaways are being thrown from cars onto streets after drivers park up outside their homes to eat.

Iqbal Hussain said: “It’s not tolerable or acceptable.”

Mr Hussain urged the council to name and shame culprits, recommending the town hall adopt neighbouring Barking and Dagenham’s approach.

Newham has trialled securing fly-tips with crime scene investigation tape in a bid to cut illegal dumping. Picture: LBNNewham has trialled securing fly-tips with crime scene investigation tape in a bid to cut illegal dumping. Picture: LBN

Those caught on CCTV there can find themselves on an online “wall of shame” identifying them publicly.

Newham Council said it takes fly-tipping “extremely seriously” and from April 17 to date has prosecuted 69 offenders and issued 1,089 fines.

The council says that in 2017 it experimented with a “rogues gallery” appeal but it did not result in a positive public response.

Manor Park councillor Salim Patel, said: “We keep getting complaints. When things are reported by residents they get picked up, but that is not a permanent solution.”

He called for a “zero tolerance” approach which included holding landlords and estate agents accountable if their tenants flytip.

Mr Hussain said: “[Newham Council] has been too softly, softly.”

A town hall spokesperson said Newham has worked with Keep Britain Tidy on projects aimed at changing behaviour and challenging the causes.

This included wrapping a fly-tip in crime scene investigation tape, marking it with a date and leaving it for five days. At the end of that period the tip was cleared.

The project achieved an almost 70 per cent reduction in fly-tipping during the pilot.

Stencilling the cost of removing fly-tips from hotspots saw up to 67pc reduction with fly-tipping staying down 63pc after the trial.

Mr Hussain said that fly-tips were happening daily and that with nearby Avenue Primary reopening there were fears obstructions at a crossing island could put youngsters at risk.

Cllr James Beckles, cabinet member for crime and community safety, said: “The pilot schemes we introduced had a significant impact of the amount of fly-tipping taking place, and as we roll the schemes out across the borough we are hopeful they will have similar success.”

