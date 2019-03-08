Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Discount for Stratfield M&S customers who bring their own reusable food-to-go containers

PUBLISHED: 12:00 06 August 2019

M&S customers will receive a 25p discount off each meal if they bring their own reusable containers for food-to-go at its Market Place counters. Picture: M&S

M&S customers will receive a 25p discount off each meal if they bring their own reusable containers for food-to-go at its Market Place counters. Picture: M&S

Archant

A major retailer in Stratfield has introduced a scheme to encourage customers to cut down on single-use packaging.

M&S in Westfield Stratford City is offering customers a 25p discount off each meal if they bring their own reusable containers for lunch-to-go at its Market Place counters.

M&S aims to encourage a change in consumer behaviour and reduce the use of disposable items on the high street, as new research by IGD reveals the food-to-go sector across the UK is set to grow by 26.4 per cent by 2024.

M&S director of food technology Paul Willgoss said: "Our priority is to reduce single-use packaging and ensure any we do use can be reused or recycled, as we work towards our 2022 target for all our packaging to be widely recyclable.

"Food-to-go is a growing market; so finding solutions in this space is an important part of our wider plan."

You may also want to watch:

The new scheme is available at stores with Market Place, which offers a variety of hot and cold lunch-to-go options.

The existing single-use containers used at Market Place are widely recyclable and primarily made from Forestry Stewardship Council certified cardboard with a plastic lid.

To support the new scheme, M&S is selling a range of clip storage containers from £4 at the Market Place counters.

M&S already offers a 25p incentive for hot drinks served in reusable coffee cups.

Environmental charity Hubbub founder and CEO Trewin Restorick said: "People are rightly concerned about the environmental impact of single-use packaging.

"It is massively encouraging to see M&S become the first major retailer to offer customers a financial saving encouraging them to make an important change to their shopping habits.

"We hope customers will respond positively and other retailers will follow this lead."

Most Read

Man who died after being detained in Custom House named by police watchdog

Jason Lennon. Picture: IOPC

Recorder letters: MSG Sphere, Newham Hospital, housing and Good Work Standard

The prosposed MSG Sphere has support from business. Picture: MSG

Man charged with dangerous driving after crash in Canning Town

Blaine Fox from Greenwich was charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving following a crash in Barking Road, Canning Town. Picture: @TheIronHammer

‘Racism threatens to turn the beautiful game ugly’: West Ham United urged to do more on hate crime

Unmesh Desai AM

Two treated for knife wounds after Forest Gate stabbing

Romford Road, Forest Gate. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Man who died after being detained in Custom House named by police watchdog

Jason Lennon. Picture: IOPC

Recorder letters: MSG Sphere, Newham Hospital, housing and Good Work Standard

The prosposed MSG Sphere has support from business. Picture: MSG

Man charged with dangerous driving after crash in Canning Town

Blaine Fox from Greenwich was charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving following a crash in Barking Road, Canning Town. Picture: @TheIronHammer

‘Racism threatens to turn the beautiful game ugly’: West Ham United urged to do more on hate crime

Unmesh Desai AM

Two treated for knife wounds after Forest Gate stabbing

Romford Road, Forest Gate. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Robins boss disappointed to be talking about referee decisions

Cheltenham Town manager Michael Duff (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Discount for Stratfield M&S customers who bring their own reusable food-to-go containers

M&S customers will receive a 25p discount off each meal if they bring their own reusable containers for food-to-go at its Market Place counters. Picture: M&S

Free travel on Barking to Gospel Oak line in September

One of the new Overground trains on the Barking to Gospel Oak route. Picture: TfL

Trespasser on Jubilee line cleared after causing severe delays

Picture: Katie Collins/PA.

Cancellations and delays across c2c after signalling fault

There are delays across the c2c network this morning due to a signalling fault. Picture: c2c
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists