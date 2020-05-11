Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Reopening of tip in Beckton prompts warning to visit ‘only if absolutely necessary’

PUBLISHED: 17:00 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:04 11 May 2020

Jenkins Lane Reuse and Recycling Centre has reopened. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA

Jenkins Lane Reuse and Recycling Centre has reopened. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA

PA Archive/Press Association Images

The reopening of a tip has prompted the council to warn people not to visit unless “absolutely necessary”.

James Asser. Picture: LBNJames Asser. Picture: LBN

Newham Council is urging people to be patient and not rush to the Jenkins Lane Reuse and Recycling Centre in Beckton which has reopened to the public following government advice.

People have been asked to visit only if it is absolutely necessary and to follow social distancing measures, meaning it will be busy and could take longer to get in and out to get rid of lockdown rubbish.

The centre, run by Renewi Waste Management for East London Waste Authority (ELWA) on behalf of Newham Council, closed at the start of the lockdown in part due to social distancing rules.

Cllr James Asser, vice-chairman of ELWA, said: “The government has now said councils can reopen waste facilities with social distancing in place for essential visits only.

“In the early stages we ask residents to go only if their journey is absolutely essential. The government says a visit is only essential if waste or recycling cannot be stored without causing a risk of injury or harm, or pose a risk to the health of members of a household.

“We appreciate how hard people have been working to keep on top of waste, but it won’t be possible for everyone to suddenly get rid of rubbish they have built up over recent weeks all in one go. Only go to Jenkins Lane if absolutely necessary. Reuse or recycle items wherever possible and continue to use using kerbside collections or book a collection through the bulky waste service which has now resumed.

“Queues are expected at Jenkins Lane so please be patient.”

For protection of staff and public, changes to the way people can use the site are that entry will be via Eric Clarke Lane, off Royal Docks Road. Exit will be via Jenkins Lane.

You may also want to watch:

Staff will not help with handling and moving items out of cars because of social distancing.

The minimum number of people required to unload the waste should attend and should be from the same household. If children cannot be left at home, they must stay in vehicles.

Large vans and trailers will not be allowed, nor will any commercial waste initially.

People will need to show their most recent council tax statement or a driving licence as proof they live in Newham.

Windows must also be kept shut while queuing and once inside the centre.

Residents should not visit the site if they, or a member of their household, have symptoms of coronavirus and should be in isolation.

Gloves and masks should be worn if possible and thrown away at home. Hand sanitiser will not be provided at the site.

Cllr Asser added: “We ask that people respect staff at the centre because they are doing an important job in difficult circumstances. Treat them with respect and consideration.

“Anyone abusing staff will be asked to leave the site immediately.”

Further information, including how to apply to take in restricted DIY-type waste, can be found online.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Newham hit hardest by coronavirus deaths in England and Wales, ONS study shows

Newham has seen the highest death rate due to Covid-19 in England and Wales. Picture: David Copeman

Community salutes bus drivers, carers and NHS workers in Newham

Supporters applauded bus drivers and called for PPE in East Ham as part of an evening saluting key workers in Newham. Picture: Mehmood Mirza

Coronavirus: What has changed with Boris Johnson’s slight easing of lockdown?

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Yui Mok/PA.

Children’s hospice supporting families across east London launches £20k Ramadan appeal

Musa is one of many children with life-limiting or life-threatening illnesses helped by Richard House staff. Picture: Hope Lanek/Richard House Children's Hospice

Two more people arrested on suspicion of murdering David Gomoh

David Gomoh died on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Newham hit hardest by coronavirus deaths in England and Wales, ONS study shows

Newham has seen the highest death rate due to Covid-19 in England and Wales. Picture: David Copeman

Community salutes bus drivers, carers and NHS workers in Newham

Supporters applauded bus drivers and called for PPE in East Ham as part of an evening saluting key workers in Newham. Picture: Mehmood Mirza

Coronavirus: What has changed with Boris Johnson’s slight easing of lockdown?

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Yui Mok/PA.

Children’s hospice supporting families across east London launches £20k Ramadan appeal

Musa is one of many children with life-limiting or life-threatening illnesses helped by Richard House staff. Picture: Hope Lanek/Richard House Children's Hospice

Two more people arrested on suspicion of murdering David Gomoh

David Gomoh died on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Coronavirus: Professional sport in England could resume behind closed doors

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: John Walton/PA Images)

FA Cup 1980: Paul Allen recalls making history

Paul Allen celebrates West Ham's 1980 FA Cup final win over Arsenal (pic Steve Bacon)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 11

Martina Navratilova triumphantly holds up the Wimbledon Ladies Singles trophy after her victory over No2 seed Chris Evert Lloyd

A historic day for the O’s as they sealed promotion in the dying stages away to Oxford

Lee Steele in action against Bristol Rovers during the 2005/06 promotion season (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Movember’s Quarantine Games to test sports fans

Kitchen golf is one of many lockdown sporting events highighted by charity Movember
Drive 24