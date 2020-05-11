Reopening of tip in Beckton prompts warning to visit ‘only if absolutely necessary’

The reopening of a tip has prompted the council to warn people not to visit unless “absolutely necessary”.

Newham Council is urging people to be patient and not rush to the Jenkins Lane Reuse and Recycling Centre in Beckton which has reopened to the public following government advice.

People have been asked to visit only if it is absolutely necessary and to follow social distancing measures, meaning it will be busy and could take longer to get in and out to get rid of lockdown rubbish.

The centre, run by Renewi Waste Management for East London Waste Authority (ELWA) on behalf of Newham Council, closed at the start of the lockdown in part due to social distancing rules.

Cllr James Asser, vice-chairman of ELWA, said: “The government has now said councils can reopen waste facilities with social distancing in place for essential visits only.

“In the early stages we ask residents to go only if their journey is absolutely essential. The government says a visit is only essential if waste or recycling cannot be stored without causing a risk of injury or harm, or pose a risk to the health of members of a household.

“We appreciate how hard people have been working to keep on top of waste, but it won’t be possible for everyone to suddenly get rid of rubbish they have built up over recent weeks all in one go. Only go to Jenkins Lane if absolutely necessary. Reuse or recycle items wherever possible and continue to use using kerbside collections or book a collection through the bulky waste service which has now resumed.

“Queues are expected at Jenkins Lane so please be patient.”

For protection of staff and public, changes to the way people can use the site are that entry will be via Eric Clarke Lane, off Royal Docks Road. Exit will be via Jenkins Lane.

Staff will not help with handling and moving items out of cars because of social distancing.

The minimum number of people required to unload the waste should attend and should be from the same household. If children cannot be left at home, they must stay in vehicles.

Large vans and trailers will not be allowed, nor will any commercial waste initially.

People will need to show their most recent council tax statement or a driving licence as proof they live in Newham.

Windows must also be kept shut while queuing and once inside the centre.

Residents should not visit the site if they, or a member of their household, have symptoms of coronavirus and should be in isolation.

Gloves and masks should be worn if possible and thrown away at home. Hand sanitiser will not be provided at the site.

Cllr Asser added: “We ask that people respect staff at the centre because they are doing an important job in difficult circumstances. Treat them with respect and consideration.

“Anyone abusing staff will be asked to leave the site immediately.”

Further information, including how to apply to take in restricted DIY-type waste, can be found online.