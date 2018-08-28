Search

Greenpeace activists clear up disused Plaistow garage in effort against plastic

PUBLISHED: 10:00 16 January 2019

Activists from Greenpeace Shoreditch spent two hours at a disused Ford garage clearing litter as part of the campaign against plastic pollution. Picture: Greenpeace Shoreditch.

Greenpeace Shoreditch

Eight Greenpeace activists spent two hours at a disused Ford lot clearing rubbish scattered around the site.

The group, from Greenpeace Shoreditch, spent last Saturday filling 40 waste bags after getting permission from onsite security at the Plaistow garage.

They sorted the litter into landfill and recycling bags and left them at nearby bins.

Lucy Bridgewater, a representative for the group, expressed frustration that people continue to create plastic pollution, despite the media and public’s apparent opinions for combating it.

The environmental group says an estimated 12.7 million tonnes of plastic enters the ocean every year.

It can take centuries for some plastic to decompose.

Ocean plastic can become entangled around animals, often choking then. It can also be ingested by them.

As plastic entering the food chain, it can eventually end up in the food that humans eat.

The effect of this on human health is still not fully understood.

Greenpeace activists clear up disused Plaistow garage in effort against plastic

