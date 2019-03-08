Green walkway unveiled at ExCeL

The cutting of the green ribbon to unveil the new ExCeL walkway. Picture: ExCeL London ExCeL London

Visitors to the ExCeL are set to benefit from a new eco-friendly arrival experience.

Designed by living wall firm Biotecture, the new green wall is made up of 9,500 plants which have been specially chosen to remove air pollutants and produce oxygen.

They are situated along both sides of the walkway which connects Custom House station with the ExCeL's entrance.

In addition to the plants, the new-look walkway also has a series of boards telling the ExCeL's history since it opened in 2000, as well as digital screens which can display advertising for whichever event is currently on at the ExCeL.

Biotecture managing director Richard Sabin explained that it was designed to automatically water itself direct into the roots of the plants, reducing the amount of water that was wasted.

"We're going to be here once a month at the start to keep an eye on it, give it a trim," he said.

"We're been exhibiting here at Futurebuild for some years, so it's a great thing for us to get involved in."

The green ribbon to the walkway was cut by Chantal van Es, who is in charge of the Sibos financial services event taking place at the ExCeL this week.

Jeremy Rees, CEO of ExCeL London, said: "We are absolutely committed to providing our customers and guests with a first-class experience.

"Our new walkway, represents another significant investment in creating the right environment, fitting for the world-leading events that are choosing ExCeL.

"This is part of a long-term investment plan, to ensure that we continue to attract and retain the right events, supporting their ambitions for growth."