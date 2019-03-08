Green Hands community group launches workshops to improve mental health

The workshop at Abbey Gardens will focus around how to grow your own windowsill herb garden using recyclable items. Picture: Green Hands Archant

A new community group is launching gardening workshops aimed at improving the mental health of Newham residents.

Green Hands are hosting their first event - a free workshop on urban herb gardening - at Abbey Gardens, Bakers Row, West Ham, tomorrow (Saturday) from noon to 2pm.

The session, led by instructors from Abbey Gardens, will focus on how to grow your own windowsill herb garden using recyclable items.

Participants will also gain an insight into the wider community gardening work taking place at Abbey Gardens.

A spot of garden bed has been reserved for Green Hands over the next year.

Green Hands co-founder Naheed Hassan said: "We are a community group with the aim of addressing social isolation through environmentally-focused activities.

"We plan to host a variety of green activities, from allotment gardening and guided nature walks to outdoor art therapy sessions, all set in Newham.

"Council and community leaders will be attending our first ever event and we're excited to host a diverse group of Newham residents of all ages."