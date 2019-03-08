Search

Forest Gate school pupils vow to help protect the environment for future generations

PUBLISHED: 10:00 11 May 2019

Godwin Junior School pupils have put their environmental pledges on display in the school entrance. Picture: Sine Brown / Godwin Junior School.

Archant

Forest Gate pupils determined to make the world a better place have put their environmental pledges on display.

Godwin Junior School children recently marked Earth Day by reflecting on their role in safeguarding the world for future generations.

They examined a range of environmental concerns, such as plastic pollution, littering, water shortage and water pollution.

Each class pledged to make changes for the better and these ongoing commitments now displayed in the school entrance.

Promises included reducing the amount of plastics used, switching off lights when they are not necessary, and re-using items as much as possible.

School council chair Suzy Lloyd, 11, said: "We must do more to ensure that future generations know what it is like to live in a world where there are more fish in the sea than plastic".

The school has raised its environmental consciousness in a number of ways this year, including participating in the national Big Battery Hunt competition and presenting a petition to MP Lyn Brown calling on the Prime Minister to address the poor air quality in London.

Pupils have also written letters to Sadiq Khan and Rokhsana Fiaz, urging them both to make addressing environmental concerns their top priority.

