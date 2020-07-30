Volunteers keep West Ham Park tidy and safe during lockdown

Volunteers have helped keep a park in Newham tidy and safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

An “overwhelming” number of volunteers lent a hand at green spaces across the capital, says City of London Corporation, which manages 11,000 acres of these sites.

Volunteers at West Ham Park have been litter picking and informing visitors about new walking routes in place to allow social distancing.

With a growing number of visitors during the warm weather, and some vulnerable staff shielding, the City Corporation says the extra help was “invaluable”.

Open Spaces and City Gardens Committee chairman Oliver Sells QC said: “These volunteers have been working exceptionally hard to keep our sites running smoothly for our visitors to enjoy.

“Volunteering isn’t just a one-way street - it has a host of benefits, both mentally and physically, which is why we’re encouraging others to help out.”