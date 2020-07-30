Search

Volunteers keep West Ham Park tidy and safe during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 15:00 30 July 2020

Volunteers litter picking at West Ham Park. Picture: City of London Corporation

Volunteers litter picking at West Ham Park. Picture: City of London Corporation

Archant

Volunteers have helped keep a park in Newham tidy and safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

An “overwhelming” number of volunteers lent a hand at green spaces across the capital, says City of London Corporation, which manages 11,000 acres of these sites.

Volunteers at West Ham Park have been litter picking and informing visitors about new walking routes in place to allow social distancing.

With a growing number of visitors during the warm weather, and some vulnerable staff shielding, the City Corporation says the extra help was “invaluable”.

Open Spaces and City Gardens Committee chairman Oliver Sells QC said: “These volunteers have been working exceptionally hard to keep our sites running smoothly for our visitors to enjoy.

“Volunteering isn’t just a one-way street - it has a host of benefits, both mentally and physically, which is why we’re encouraging others to help out.”

Custom House newsagent celebrates 30 years behind the counter

Bharat Desai (left) beams after friends and customers award him for 30 years of service behind the counter at Butchers Road Newsagent. Picture: Daz

Romford cyclist loses fight for life after crash in Forest Gate, man in his 20s arrested

A cyclist from Romford has died following a collision with a car at the junction of Romford Road and Crosby Road in Forest Gate. Picture: Google

Police release images of three men sought in connection with fatal shooting

Police wish to speak with these three men following a fatal shooting in Roydon. Picture: Essex Police

Forest Gate man jailed for his part in £4.5million money laundering scam

Part of the haul discovered by police

Covid-19 survivor tells of his ordeal and its lasting impact as he urges people to take coronavirus seriously

Shimol Khakhar, who spent 20 days in ITU at Newham Hospital with coronavirus, has urged people to follow the advice and take the illness seriously. Picture: Barts Health

