Newham households reminded to recycle this Christmas

Yes... the Christmas fun is over for another year with festive trees ready to be recycled. Picture: Dave Sinclair LBTH

When the needles start dropping like rain it’s probably time to think about saying goodbye to the Christmas tree.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Newham Council hasn’t made any specific arrangements for people who want to recycle or throw out this year’s festive fir trees but will collect them for free as part of its green garden waste collections.

That’s as long as the seasonal spruces are stripped of tinsel and baubles and chopped into sizes that are easy to handle.

Collections should also be booked beforehand.

They can also be taken to the Jenkins Lane Reuse and Recycling Centre in Barking which will be open from 7.30am to 4.30pm on New Year’s Eve and 9.30am to 4pm on New Year’s Day.

The centre is usually open from 7.30am to 5.45pm every day outside of public holidays. Visit eastlondonwaste.gov.uk for more.

Or they can be planted in the garden of course.

Not surprisingly, there’ll be no bin collections on Christmas Day. The next collections begin on December 27. Some areas will see collections on New Year’s Eve. Check the council’s website for details for your area.

But the advice this Christmas, as usual, is to reduce waste and reuse items as much as possible.

A spokesman for the East London Waste Authority (ELWA) – which manages the borough’s rubbish – said: “Don’t get stuck with an overflowing bin this season. Use your recycling bin to its full extent.”

It advises households to recycle as much as possible to lessen the impact on the environment of empty containers, discarded wrapping paper and empties.

Paper, card, plastic, aluminium cans, steel cans, glass, textiles, garden waste, oil, wood and timber can be recycled.

They can be turned into other products instead of being thrown away and ending up buried in the ground at landfill sites where they release methane gas into the atmosphere.

ELWA’s top tips are to remember to wash, squash and take the lids off your plastic bottles before recycling them.

It recommends buying goods made from recycled materials and keeping a container for recycling next to the bin at home so recycling is an easy option.

To book a green garden waste collection go to newham.gov.uk