Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Newham households reminded to recycle this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 12:00 26 December 2018

Yes... the Christmas fun is over for another year with festive trees ready to be recycled. Picture: Dave Sinclair

Yes... the Christmas fun is over for another year with festive trees ready to be recycled. Picture: Dave Sinclair

LBTH

When the needles start dropping like rain it’s probably time to think about saying goodbye to the Christmas tree.

Newham Council hasn’t made any specific arrangements for people who want to recycle or throw out this year’s festive fir trees but will collect them for free as part of its green garden waste collections.

That’s as long as the seasonal spruces are stripped of tinsel and baubles and chopped into sizes that are easy to handle.

Collections should also be booked beforehand.

They can also be taken to the Jenkins Lane Reuse and Recycling Centre in Barking which will be open from 7.30am to 4.30pm on New Year’s Eve and 9.30am to 4pm on New Year’s Day.

The centre is usually open from 7.30am to 5.45pm every day outside of public holidays. Visit eastlondonwaste.gov.uk for more.

Or they can be planted in the garden of course.

Not surprisingly, there’ll be no bin collections on Christmas Day. The next collections begin on December 27. Some areas will see collections on New Year’s Eve. Check the council’s website for details for your area.

But the advice this Christmas, as usual, is to reduce waste and reuse items as much as possible.

A spokesman for the East London Waste Authority (ELWA) – which manages the borough’s rubbish – said: “Don’t get stuck with an overflowing bin this season. Use your recycling bin to its full extent.”

It advises households to recycle as much as possible to lessen the impact on the environment of empty containers, discarded wrapping paper and empties.

Paper, card, plastic, aluminium cans, steel cans, glass, textiles, garden waste, oil, wood and timber can be recycled.

They can be turned into other products instead of being thrown away and ending up buried in the ground at landfill sites where they release methane gas into the atmosphere.

ELWA’s top tips are to remember to wash, squash and take the lids off your plastic bottles before recycling them.

It recommends buying goods made from recycled materials and keeping a container for recycling next to the bin at home so recycling is an easy option.

To book a green garden waste collection go to newham.gov.uk

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Five teenagers guilty of murdering Promise Nkenda in Valentine’s Day attack

Anton Muir, Ephraim Idris, Ishaq Abdille and Shemar Dawes were all convicted of murdering Promise Nkenda. Picture: Met Police

Experienced West Ham defender left frustrated by Watford loss

Pablo Zabaleta wins a header against Watford

Rapper J Hus is jailed for carrying a knife outside Westfield Stratford City

J Hus, who has six convictions for 10 offences, has been jailed today. Pic: Met Police

Brown packages, Travis cards, and a ‘fraternity’: What was going on in this council division?

The depot in Bridge Road, where RMS and the Travis Perkins office are based. Picture: Polly Hancock

Further suspects sought in connection with ‘brutal’ beating of Jordan Douherty, 15, outside Collier Row community centre as Newham teen convicted of killing

Police are appealing to trace these five suspects in connection with the brutal beating of Jordan Douherty before he was murdered outside a Collier Row community centre. Photo: Met Police

Most Read

Three men jailed for total of 10 years for supplying Class A drugs

#includeImage($article, 225)

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Christmas is all about giving - Hundreds enjoy Great Yarmouth’s Open Christmas

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Total failing’ of mental health trust contributed to Great Yarmouth woman’s death, family claim

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Orient’s academy have massively produced, says ‘proud’ Gill

Leyton Orient attacker Josh Koroma lets fly from range against Havant & Waterlooville (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Newham households reminded to recycle this Christmas

Yes... the Christmas fun is over for another year with festive trees ready to be recycled. Picture: Dave Sinclair

Why cooking Christmas turkey can create big fat monster under the house

Record 800ft-long fatberg discovered lurking in sewer under the Whitechapel Road. Picture: Thames Water

New homeless centre opened in Canning Town

The interior of one of the rooms in the homeless hub. Picture: Caritas Anchor House

Remembering Sam Dalby’s rapid rise from park football to O’s goalscorer!

Sam Dalby is bundled to the floor by Paul McCallum after scoring on his full debut for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists