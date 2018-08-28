Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
Video

Hunt for flytippers after East Ham illegal dumping caught on CCTV

PUBLISHED: 09:00 31 January 2019

These flytippers were caught on CCTV dumping waste including 20 black bags in Southend Road, East Ham on January 27. Picture: NEWHAM COUNCIL

These flytippers were caught on CCTV dumping waste including 20 black bags in Southend Road, East Ham on January 27. Picture: NEWHAM COUNCIL

Archant

A flytip including 20 bags of illegally dumped waste has been caught on CCTV.

Two people can be seen taking rubbish out of the back of a white, Mercedes van and throwing it onto the pavement in Southend Road, East Ham in the minute-long footage.

Newham Council posted the video on social media in a bid to trace the vehicle and find the culprits who were filmed on Sunday, January 27 at 5pm.

The van – which has the registration VN40MRN – is believed to still be in Newham.

Anyone with information should call 020 3373 4479 quoting the reference 19/02072/ABWRFY.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman fights for life after being hit by car in East Ham

A woman is fighting for her life after being hit by a car in High Street South, East Ham. Picture: GOOGLE

Guilty: Gang members who pointed a loaded gun at police during high speed chase

Left to right: Lekan Akinsoji, Troy Ilfill, Nathaniel Lewis and Darnell Joseph-Newill. Pic: Met Police

Revealed: Businesses selling food in Newham with a ZERO rating for hygiene

Poundland in East Ham has a zero rating. Pic: Google.

Man dies after being hit by train at Stratford station

A man has died after being hit by a train at Stratford station. Picture: David Mirzoeff

Thieves steal paramedic’s car from Canning Town ambulance station

A paramedic's Land Rover wa stolen from outside the London Ambulance Service's station in Canning Town. Picture: LAS

Most Read

Woman fights for life after being hit by car in East Ham

A woman is fighting for her life after being hit by a car in High Street South, East Ham. Picture: GOOGLE

Guilty: Gang members who pointed a loaded gun at police during high speed chase

Left to right: Lekan Akinsoji, Troy Ilfill, Nathaniel Lewis and Darnell Joseph-Newill. Pic: Met Police

Revealed: Businesses selling food in Newham with a ZERO rating for hygiene

Poundland in East Ham has a zero rating. Pic: Google.

Man dies after being hit by train at Stratford station

A man has died after being hit by a train at Stratford station. Picture: David Mirzoeff

Thieves steal paramedic’s car from Canning Town ambulance station

A paramedic's Land Rover wa stolen from outside the London Ambulance Service's station in Canning Town. Picture: LAS

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Stratford’s Facey Thompson feels at home in new training facility

Ashley Facey Thompson in action at Sheffield last week (Pic: GB Para Table Tennis)

Hunt for flytippers after East Ham illegal dumping caught on CCTV

These flytippers were caught on CCTV dumping waste including 20 black bags in Southend Road, East Ham on January 27. Picture: NEWHAM COUNCIL

More c2c misery for commuters with delays due to ‘defective tracks’

There is disruption across the c2c network due to speed restrictions caused by defective tracks. Picture: c2c

Start button pressed on next stage of £3.7billion Custom House regeneration

Freemasons Road in Custom House is one of the streets earmarked for redevelopment. Picture: SANDRA ROWSE

Visit from Hammers captain Noble will inspire kids from Sporting Bengal, says Khan

West Ham captain Mark Noble with players at the Sporting Bengal Academy in Stepney Green (pic: Ken Mears).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists