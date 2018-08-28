Video

Hunt for flytippers after East Ham illegal dumping caught on CCTV

These flytippers were caught on CCTV dumping waste including 20 black bags in Southend Road, East Ham on January 27. Picture: NEWHAM COUNCIL Archant

A flytip including 20 bags of illegally dumped waste has been caught on CCTV.

Two people can be seen taking rubbish out of the back of a white, Mercedes van and throwing it onto the pavement in Southend Road, East Ham in the minute-long footage.

Newham Council posted the video on social media in a bid to trace the vehicle and find the culprits who were filmed on Sunday, January 27 at 5pm.

The van – which has the registration VN40MRN – is believed to still be in Newham.

Anyone with information should call 020 3373 4479 quoting the reference 19/02072/ABWRFY.