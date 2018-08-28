Video
Hunt for flytippers after East Ham illegal dumping caught on CCTV
PUBLISHED: 09:00 31 January 2019
Archant
A flytip including 20 bags of illegally dumped waste has been caught on CCTV.
Two people can be seen taking rubbish out of the back of a white, Mercedes van and throwing it onto the pavement in Southend Road, East Ham in the minute-long footage.
Newham Council posted the video on social media in a bid to trace the vehicle and find the culprits who were filmed on Sunday, January 27 at 5pm.
The van – which has the registration VN40MRN – is believed to still be in Newham.
Anyone with information should call 020 3373 4479 quoting the reference 19/02072/ABWRFY.