People protective over breaks from airport noise as feelings aired about draft City master plan

PUBLISHED: 17:27 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:27 16 July 2019

City Airport is in the process of asking residents what they think of its draft master plan - its vision for the next 15 years. Picture: Luke Acton.

People affected by the draft City Airport master plan are putting their views forward.

City Airport held the consultation in Canning Town Library. Its director of corporate affairs Liam McKay said it will listen to the views of residents. Picture: Luke Acton.

The document outlines a proposal for the facility for the next 15 years, up to 2035.

From the consultation at Canning Town Library, by far the most contentious idea is the relaxing of restrictions at the beginning and end of each day and at the weekends.

The plan, which is a draft and can be changed (there is also no planning application), proposes more flights in the first and last half hours of each day and changes to the weekend break to meet demand.

The airport is currently open from 6.30am to 10.30pm, with a 24-hour closure between 12.30pm on Saturdays and the same time on Sundays.

Sandra MacPhee is 75 and from Waltham Forest. She wants the airport's 12-hour weekend break to stay as it is. Picture: Luke Acton.

Sandra MacPhee is 75 and from Waltham Forest. She wants the weekend break to stay as it is.

"That's a family time, particularly in the summer and people are out in their gardens.

"Those restrictions were put in place when the airport was built to protect residents, especially those who live very near the airport.

"With more and more properties built, more and more people are affected."

John Steward, chair of HACAN East, a group representing the people under City's flight path, is against the plan.

"We want the airport not to get any bigger than it is right now."

He added that the group was sceptical about the 2,500 jobs the airport estimates it'll bring to the area in the next 15 years.

City Airport's Andrew Scott, senior public relations manager, and Liam McKay, director of of corporate affairs. Picture: Luke Acton.

Liam McKay is City Airport's director of corporate affairs. He said the vision for the airport has sustainability "at its complete heart".

The airport is on-track to achieve carbon neutrality by the end of this year (this doesn't include the carbon dioxide from flights).

"This is a draft master plan. It is there specifically to get the views of residents on our plans for the future. We will listen to them," said Mr McKay.

"What we are anticipating for the future is cleaner, quieter developments in the wider industry and, in particular, the aircraft that fly from London City."

The consultation is ongoing. City Airport has posted information about the process on its website: londoncityairport.com/corporate/consultation.

