Newham among top 20 per cent for electric car charging in UK, BBC study reveals

A BBC study has revealed the best and worst places for electric car charging across the UK. Picture: ANDREW MATTHEWS/PA IMAGES PA Wire/Press Association Images

Newham has ranked among the top 20 per cent of boroughs for electric car charging in a survey of the country’s network.

BBC figures show Newham is in the top fifth of local authority areas when it comes to the number of public plug in points for every thousand electric vehicles licensed.

Cllr James Asser, assistant cabinet member for sustainable transport and environment, said: “We know air pollution is one of the greatest threats to public health so it is absolutely vital we move away from fossil fuels like petrol and diesel as quickly as possible.

“Technology is moving fast, so we must act quickly to allow those that can switch to electric to do so, but also ensure, as it becomes more affordable, Newham is in the best possible place to take advantage of the massive environmental gains which switching will bring.”

The borough had 204 licensed electric cars – lower than neighbouring Redbridge (426) and Tower Hamlets (326) but more than Barking and Dagenham (159), the BBC numbers collected in February reveal.

It had 26 charging locations – which would give it a rate of 127.5 charging docks for every 1,000 electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles.

The council is due to roll out 80 new charging points across the borough by the end of the year.

To express an interest in having chargers installed near where you live email electricchargers@newham.gov.uk

Bridget Fox, sustainable transport campaigner at Campaign for Better Transport, said: “Moving to electric vehicles, as well as reducing overall traffic levels, is vital to tackling air pollution and reducing transport’s CO2 emissions.”

She added: “We’d like to see more charging points reserved or prioritised for car clubs, which help people go electric in an affordable way.”

The BBC sourced the data from the Open Charge Map – a worldwide database of electric vehicle charging stations – comparing it with Deparment for Transport (DfT) and DVLA records.

At the national level, the local authority with the worst rate of charging locations is Caerphilly at 9.6 while the best is Na h-Eileanan Siar, in the Outer Hebrides, at 958.3.

Only 28 councils have so far taken advantage of a government pot of funding totalling £2.5million for the on-street residential chargepoint scheme, which aims to help drivers charge vehicles.