English National Ballet rehearsing in east London for Royal Albert Hall show

PUBLISHED: 12:44 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:44 07 May 2019

Outside Here East on the edge of the Olympic Park. Picture: Ciaran McCrickard Photography/Here East

A prestigious ballet company has chosen east London to rehearse for its upcoming production of Cinderella at the Royal Albert Hall.

The English National Ballet is using around 50,000 square feet of studio space at the Stratford development Here East.

They are preparing for their performance of Cinderella by English choreographer Christopher Wheeldon. They will take the stage in the Royal Albert Hall in June.

“The company are already enjoying their time at Here East, and we are happy to be a part of their cultural community as we prepare our upcoming production of Cinderella,” said Patrick Harrison, executive director of English National Ballet.

The development also facilitates work in film, music and visual art. The Victoria & Albert Museum has already opened its Research and Collection Centre at the site.

Chief executive of Here East, Gavin Poole, said: “As one of the most prestigious ballet companies in the world, we are delighted that Here East is able to accommodate English National Ballet while they prepare for their summer production and are excited to welcome the Cinderella company to Here East.”

