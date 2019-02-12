Search

Emirates Air Line to close for essential maintenance work

PUBLISHED: 07:00 08 March 2019

The Emirates Air Lines cable car at Royal Victoria Dock. Picture: Ken Mears

The Emirates Air Lines cable car at Royal Victoria Dock. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

The Emirates Air Line is due to close next week for essential planned maintenance work to be carried out.

The cable car, which runs between Royal Victoria Dock and North Greenwich, will be closed from Monday, March 11 until Sunday, March 17.

This will allow engineers to replace a bearing at the Greenwich terminal, as well as service the hydraulic and braking systems on both sides of the Thames and the electrical equipment in the cabin.

Dave Fisher, TfL’s head of the Emirates Air Line, said: “Our planned maintenance week ensures that the Emirates Air Line can continue to run a safe and reliable service for all of our customers.

“We apologise for any disruption this causes.

“However, by carrying out all this vital work now, the Emirates Air Line will not require any further planned closures this year.”

Show Job Lists