Stray dog saved from being put down following public outcry dies

Ellie will not be rehomed and not put down.

A stray dog saved from being put down following a public outcry has died.

Ellie faced being put down by Newham Council.

The mongrel - named Ellie - was having seizures at Newham Council's pound, but passed away on the way to the vet's, the local authority revealed on Friday, September 20.

A council spokesman said: "Ellie was cared for with love and compassion. Our staff are devastated about what has happened.

"Their sometimes difficult role is also to ensure the public is protected from dangerous animals and they have worked for months with Ellie.

"They had formed a close bond with her on dealing with the behaviour challenges she displayed."

Animal lover, Terry Minns, said she was gutted after hearing the news.

Officers grew concerned last month after Ellie suffered episodes of stopping and staring, a sign of seizures.

A vet examined her and took blood but couldn't find a cause. Ellie returned to the pound where staff were advised to monitor her.

But an animal behaviourist found Ellie fitting again during a visit on September 17. The vet was called and took Ellie's temperature, which was high.

She was sedated but continued fitting on the way to the surgery. By the time the vet arrived at about 7.45pm, Ellie had passed away.

Her story began when she ran into the Docklands Equestrian Centre in Claps Gate Lane, Beckton, on Valentine's Day where she was looked after by stables manager, Terry Minns.

After a dog warden arrived to pick her up, Terry said if no one claimed her she would give her a home. However, she was later told Ellie was "dangerous" and would be put down.

Terry took out a High Court emergency order and after the public outcry Newham Council vowed to rehabilitate the animal. Terry said the battle to save Ellie cost her £12,000.

She said: "I'm absolutely gutted, my dad was due to go and meet her with a view to her coming home with him.

"There wasn't any need for her to have been kept in kennels for seven months. If I'd known there were any issues with her health, I would have paid for her treatment without hesitation."

Terry voiced the hope Newham will release Ellie's ashes to her so she can scatter them where she would have walked had she been placed with her.