Westfield Stratford City reopens after shop fire caused by electrical fault
- Credit: LFB
Westfield Stratford City has reopened following a fire at one of its shops, with an electrical fault believed to have been the cause.
Shoppers were evacuated due to the blaze at the centre in Montfichet Road on Sunday, October 17.
There were no reports of any injuries, according to the London Fire Brigade (LFB).
An LFB spokesperson said: "The brigade's fire investigators believe the cause of the fire was electrical."
The brigade was called at 10.03am and the flames were under control by 11.44am.
Crews from Stratford, Leytonstone, Leyton, Plaistow and other surrounding fire stations attended the scene.
The centre announced it had been given the all clear to reopen just after 3pm, almost five hours after the brigade was called.
Westfield, in a statement, said: "Thank you to all the authorities for safely managing the incident and to retailers and customers for their patience."