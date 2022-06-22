A pedestrian was struck by an electric scooter on High Street North yesterday evening (Tuesday, June 21) - Credit: Zakir Hussain

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being hit by an electric scooter in East Ham last night.

Police were called to High Street North at 5.06pm yesterday - Tuesday, June 21 - amid reports that an electric scooter had been in collision with a female pedestrian.

Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service, who took the victim to an east London hospital.

Her injuries have been assessed as non life-threatening or life-changing.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

The electric scooter was stolen while the rider was helping the pedestrian.

Enquiries continue.

This incident happened exactly three months after a teenager was killed in Upton Park while riding an e-scooter.

Anyone who witnessed yesterday's collision or theft can call police on 101, or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5556/21JUN.

To remain 100 percent anonymous, visit the Crimestoppers website or call 0800 555 111.