News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Election 2021: Live updates for GLA, by-election and referendum

Author Picture Icon

Franki Berry

Published: 10:12 AM May 7, 2021    Updated: 10:54 AM May 7, 2021
Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive

Follow our liveblog for updates from the count at ExCeL London - Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Images

Newham people have had a chance to have their say at the polling booth for this year's local elections. 

There are three incoming results particularly affecting the borough - for the Greater London Authority seat representing City and East, for a by-election for the East Ham Central ward, and for a referendum deciding if Newham Council will be lead by a directly-elected mayor or a leader chosen by elected councillors.

Our liveblog below will be updated throughout the day with the results as they come in.

Local Election
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

People lining Bethell Avenue to applaud the funeral cortege of Kevin Jenkins OBE and founder of Ambi

Video

Newham bids farewell in claret and blue as charity founder is laid to rest

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Met Police

PC dismissed after vulnerable teenager hit with baton 'at least' 30 times

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
police at the scene in coolfin road

Crime

Victim of Custom House attack was stabbed and shot to death

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Junior Jah

Crime

Police name victim of Custom House fatal shooting and stabbing

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus