Election 2021: Live updates for GLA, by-election and referendum

Published: 10:12 AM May 7, 2021 Updated: 10:54 AM May 7, 2021

Follow our liveblog for updates from the count at ExCeL London - Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Images

Newham people have had a chance to have their say at the polling booth for this year's local elections.

There are three incoming results particularly affecting the borough - for the Greater London Authority seat representing City and East, for a by-election for the East Ham Central ward, and for a referendum deciding if Newham Council will be lead by a directly-elected mayor or a leader chosen by elected councillors.

Our liveblog below will be updated throughout the day with the results as they come in.