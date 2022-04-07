News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Egg donations come flooding in for charity's Easter appeal

Michael Cox

Published: 4:24 PM April 7, 2022
Newham Chamber of Commerce give Easter eggs to the appeal

Newham Chamber of Commerce give Easter eggs to the appeal - Credit: Ilyas Ayub Photography

A ten-year-old boy is among those who have donated Easter eggs towards a charity appeal.

Ambition Aspire Achieve (AAA) is aiming to support at least 2,000 children with a chocolate treat on Easter Sunday.

Barkingside boy Neo Jain Naha, who supported the charity's Christmas Toy Appeal, donated scores of eggs to the campaign.

Newham Chamber of Commerce also presented eggs to the charity last week.

John Ratomski and members of Irons Supporting Food Banks took part in a  17 mile walk from the Bobby Moore statue at Wembley to the London Stadium statue in Stratford to raise money towards Easter eggs for the appeal.

AAA’s chief executive Jonny Boux said: “As much support as possible is needed this year, with so many children and families continuing to feel the impact of the unprecedented events of the past year and a half."

The appeal runs until Sunday, April 17 and you can give to AAA’s Amazon Easter Egg Appeal site www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/172130GF7QL3?ref_=wl_share or the charity’s JustGiving campaign page www.justgiving.com/campaign/eastereggappeal22.

Charity News
Newham News
Barkingside News

