Olympic Park slide used in adrenaline study

ArcelorMittal Orbit in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: QEOP Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

University of Essex researchers have used the 178 metre slide at the Olympic Park to study how adrenaline affects productivity.

After riding the slide, researchers saw stress in office workers drop by 25 per cent and productivity increase by 20 per cent.

Called the ArcelorMittal Orbit, the slide takes forty seconds to get down and people can reach speeds of up to 15mph.

Dr. Valerie Gladwell, a senior lecturer at the University of Essex, led the study: “This research suggests that an adrenaline rush in the morning may help to reduce perceived stress levels for the rest of the day.

“This was one small study and, while the results were positive, more work needs to be undertaken to further these finding and fully understand the benefits of an exhilarating activity for workplace wellbeing.”

Study participants were given a questionnaire to gauge stress, motivation, creativity and productivity after riding the slide and throughout the day.

At four in the afternoon, six hours after the event, the study found stress levels 25 per cent lower than those before and productivity remaining 12 per cent higher.

The study was commissioned by the International Quarter London, a business development between Lendlease and LCR, to highlight how employee wellbeing affects productivity.