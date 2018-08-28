Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Olympic Park slide used in adrenaline study

PUBLISHED: 10:24 08 February 2019

ArcelorMittal Orbit in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: QEOP

ArcelorMittal Orbit in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: QEOP

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

University of Essex researchers have used the 178 metre slide at the Olympic Park to study how adrenaline affects productivity.

After riding the slide, researchers saw stress in office workers drop by 25 per cent and productivity increase by 20 per cent.

Called the ArcelorMittal Orbit, the slide takes forty seconds to get down and people can reach speeds of up to 15mph.

Dr. Valerie Gladwell, a senior lecturer at the University of Essex, led the study: “This research suggests that an adrenaline rush in the morning may help to reduce perceived stress levels for the rest of the day.

“This was one small study and, while the results were positive, more work needs to be undertaken to further these finding and fully understand the benefits of an exhilarating activity for workplace wellbeing.”

Study participants were given a questionnaire to gauge stress, motivation, creativity and productivity after riding the slide and throughout the day.

At four in the afternoon, six hours after the event, the study found stress levels 25 per cent lower than those before and productivity remaining 12 per cent higher.

The study was commissioned by the International Quarter London, a business development between Lendlease and LCR, to highlight how employee wellbeing affects productivity.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after ‘acid attack’ at Beckton shopping arcade

The man was hurt in an attack at the Mary Rose Mall in Beckton. Picture: Vickie Flores

Shocking CCTV footage of gang attacking Promise Nkenda released as teenagers jailed for his murder

Anton Muir, Ephraim Idris, Ahmed Musa Abdille and Shamar Dawes. Pic: Met Police

Newham-born rapper 21 Savage accused of being an illegal immigrant in the US

21 Savage with his ex-partner Amber Rose at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2017. Pic: PA

Sixth form college in East Ham named as one of the best in the country

Newham Collegiate Sixth Form Centre. Pic: Isabel Infantes

Jailed: Hit and run driver who ran over baby at zebra crossing in Forest Gate

Mantas Kaupas of Sherrard Road, Forest Gate hit the baby's buggy while the tot’s parents were on a crossing at the junction of Dunbar Road and Upton Lane. Picture: MPS

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after ‘acid attack’ at Beckton shopping arcade

The man was hurt in an attack at the Mary Rose Mall in Beckton. Picture: Vickie Flores

Shocking CCTV footage of gang attacking Promise Nkenda released as teenagers jailed for his murder

Anton Muir, Ephraim Idris, Ahmed Musa Abdille and Shamar Dawes. Pic: Met Police

Newham-born rapper 21 Savage accused of being an illegal immigrant in the US

21 Savage with his ex-partner Amber Rose at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2017. Pic: PA

Sixth form college in East Ham named as one of the best in the country

Newham Collegiate Sixth Form Centre. Pic: Isabel Infantes

Jailed: Hit and run driver who ran over baby at zebra crossing in Forest Gate

Mantas Kaupas of Sherrard Road, Forest Gate hit the baby's buggy while the tot’s parents were on a crossing at the junction of Dunbar Road and Upton Lane. Picture: MPS

Latest from the Newham Recorder

London Lions face away trip to Manchester Giants

Justin Robinosn on the ball for London Lions (pic Graham Hodges)

Langdon Academy celebrate memorable double at sportshall athletics event

Langdon Academy's Year Seven boys' and girls' sportshall athletics teams face the camera (pic: Langdon Academy)

Ignore Pools’ problems, warns O’s coach Webb

Leyton Orient coach Danny Webb issues instruction from the touchline last season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Women arrested after man stabbed in Canning Town

Part of Beckton Road remains cordoned off. Picture: Google Maps

Olympic Park slide used in adrenaline study

ArcelorMittal Orbit in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: QEOP
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists