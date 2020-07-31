Stratford lawyer wins national award for social welfare legal work

A Stratford based lawyer has received with a national award for his work in social welfare law.

Simon Mullings, of Edwards Duthie Shamash Solicitors, took out the social welfare category at the National Legal Aid Lawyer of the Year Awards 2020, recognising his achievements representing disadvantaged clients.

Mr Mullings has been with the firm’s Stratford office on Broadway for 20 years and assisted many people with housing difficulties as well as those who are homeless.

Senior partner Shaun Murphy said: “For many years Simon has been tireless in promoting the interests of his clients, often in difficult circumstances.

“Simon’s clients are fortunate to have him as their lawyer. He is caring, conscientious and extremely able in confronting and resolving their problems.

“We are fortunate to have Simon as part of our team, a delightful man who has consistently been an inspiration to (colleagues).”