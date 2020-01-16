Rainham man charged with aggravated burglary after police discover cannabis factory in Forest Gate

Thames Magistrates' Court. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA PA Archive/PA Images

A Rainham man has appeared in court charged with committing an aggravated burglary in Forest Gate.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Edward Nadif, of Dundas Mews, Lowen Road, has also been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

The 32-year old appeared before deputy district judge Matthew Bone at Thames Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, January 15.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Nadif was charged after police received reports of suspicious circumstances at a house in Reginald Road, Forest Gate at 1.20am on Tuesday, January 14.

When they arrived, officers found a cannabis factory and firearm. The police helicopter was sent up to help in the search for suspects who made off from the property.

Four men, aged 25, 31, 32 and 37 were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, cannabis cultivation and firearms offences.

One man, Mr Nadif, was charged. The remaining men were bailed to return on a date in early February.

Mr Nadif is due to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on February 12.