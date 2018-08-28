Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Young engineers learn to build bridges

PUBLISHED: 10:00 27 January 2019

Pupils from Ranelagh Primary School building their bridge. Picture: Ken Mears

Pupils from Ranelagh Primary School building their bridge. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Aspiring engineers were given the chance to build bridges with a special event at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Pupils from Ranelagh Primary School building their bridge. Picture: Ken MearsPupils from Ranelagh Primary School building their bridge. Picture: Ken Mears

Pupils from primary schools across the borough were kitted out in hard hats and high visibility vests before given the challenge of building a 19m model bridge.

The youngsters learnt about the skills used in building a bridge as well as the importance of working safely and with other people.

The sessions, which took place across three days and saw schools from Newham, Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Waltham Forest take part, were led by an engineer from the Institution of Civil Engineers who answered questions about what it was like to work in the industry.

Paul Brickell, the park’s executive director of regeneration and community partnerships, said: “We are hoping that the young people who come to Bridges for Schools will be inspired to take up careers in engineering and will work on the many great projects here and beyond.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police appeal to trace man after woman is attacked in Stratford

Adrian Hinkson... wanted for questioning after attack on woman in Stratford. Picture: Met Police

Forest Gate baby with rare genetic disorder is denied life-saving drug because of its cost

Maryam Malji has type 1 spinal muscular atrophy and may just have months to live. Pic: Pic: Shakil/Abdullah Aid

Jailed: Gang who held knife to throat of girl, four, during burglary at her family home

Ayomide Ijelu and Jeremiah Johnson. Picture: Essex Police

Jailed: East Ham machete-wielding thug who attacked four victims for ‘making too much noise’

Mehdi Djoumad, 24, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 13 years in jail at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday. Picture: MPS

Detectives offer £10,000 reward for information one year after driver shot in the head in Stratford

Police and forensic teams at the scene of the shooting in Romford Road, Stratford last year. Picture: KEN MEARS

Most Read

Police appeal to trace man after woman is attacked in Stratford

#includeImage($article, 225)

Forest Gate baby with rare genetic disorder is denied life-saving drug because of its cost

#includeImage($article, 225)

Jailed: Gang who held knife to throat of girl, four, during burglary at her family home

#includeImage($article, 225)

Jailed: East Ham machete-wielding thug who attacked four victims for ‘making too much noise’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Detectives offer £10,000 reward for information one year after driver shot in the head in Stratford

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Young engineers learn to build bridges

Pupils from Ranelagh Primary School building their bridge. Picture: Ken Mears

Woeful West Ham humiliated by League One bottom club in FA Cup giant-killing

AFC Wimbledon's Scott Wagstaff celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the FA Cup fourth round match at Kingsmeadow, London.

Edinburgh pleased to see Orient looking like old self

Justin Edinburgh (left) urges Leyton Orient on alongside Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s get back on track thanks to Bonne’s timely brace

Leyton Orient forward Macauley Bonne lets fly (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Community view: Tackling holiday hunger with Hammers

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists