Search

Advanced search

Young achievers are celebrated at Jack Petchey awards ceremony

PUBLISHED: 15:00 24 September 2019

Award winners from St Bonaventure's. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

Award winners from St Bonaventure's. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

Jack Petchey Foundation

Inspirational young people from across Newham were recognised at the Jack Petchey Foundation's achievement awards ceremony.

Award winners from NewVIc.Picture: Jack Petchey FoundationAward winners from NewVIc.Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

Yesterday's event (Monday, September 23) was the first of two to be held at Kingsford Community School this week and saw pupils from 11 schools and colleges collect their medallions.

Each winner had previously been given a certificate and a £250 grant to be spent on something of their choice that benefits the school in some way.

Award winners from NewVIc. Picture: Jack Petchey FoundationAward winners from NewVIc. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

You may also want to watch:

The medallions were presented by members of Newham's police force and the Recorder's chief reporter Sophie Morton.

Award winners from Little Ilford School. Picture: Jack Petchey FoundationAward winners from Little Ilford School. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

Acting Sgt Rob Sewell said: "It was a real pleasure to be part of a remarkable evening celebrating the positive things our young people of Newham are doing.

"There is a lot of negative media about our young people but tonight shows what amazing citizens we have in our communities."

Award winners from Kingsford Community School. Picture: Jack Petchey FoundationAward winners from Kingsford Community School. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

Guests were also treated to music and dance performances from some of Kingsford's pupils.

The second ceremony is set to take place tonight (Tuesday, September 24).

Most Read

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Newham

More than 30 robberies have taken place in this residential street since January 2017. Picture: Google Streetview

Man found suffering ‘lacerations to his face’ in East Ham

The intersection of Wellington Road and Barking Road, near where a man was found suffering facial injuries in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Google street view,

Stray dog saved from being put down following public outcry dies

Ellie will not be rehomed and not put down. Pic: Terry Minns

Meet some of Newham’s inspirational Jack Petchey achievement award winners

St Bonaventure's pupil James Appiah. Picture: JPF

Dead man leaves contents of house to Canning Town homeless charity

Lorraine Tabone of Lola's Homeless support group. Picture: Kean Mears.

Most Read

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Newham

More than 30 robberies have taken place in this residential street since January 2017. Picture: Google Streetview

Man found suffering ‘lacerations to his face’ in East Ham

The intersection of Wellington Road and Barking Road, near where a man was found suffering facial injuries in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Google street view,

Stray dog saved from being put down following public outcry dies

Ellie will not be rehomed and not put down. Pic: Terry Minns

Meet some of Newham’s inspirational Jack Petchey achievement award winners

St Bonaventure's pupil James Appiah. Picture: JPF

Dead man leaves contents of house to Canning Town homeless charity

Lorraine Tabone of Lola's Homeless support group. Picture: Kean Mears.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Leyton Orient miss McAnuff says coach Embleton

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff looks to get forward against AFC Fylde in the FA Trophy final at Wembley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham defender Cresswell shows he still has a future with fine display and a great goal

Aaron Cresswell celebrates his goal

Clapton nab point away to Hilltop

Clapton CFC men in action against Hilltop (Pic: Clapton CFC)

Euro bronze for Facey Thompson

Ashley Facey Thompson in action at the European Para Table Tennis Championships in Sweden (pic British Para Table Tennis)

Leyton Orient secure London Senior Cup progress

Leyton Orient youngster Ruel Sotiriou runs at the Beaconsfield Town defence (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists