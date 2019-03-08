Young achievers are celebrated at Jack Petchey awards ceremony

Award winners from St Bonaventure's. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation Jack Petchey Foundation

Inspirational young people from across Newham were recognised at the Jack Petchey Foundation's achievement awards ceremony.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Award winners from NewVIc.Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation Award winners from NewVIc.Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

Yesterday's event (Monday, September 23) was the first of two to be held at Kingsford Community School this week and saw pupils from 11 schools and colleges collect their medallions.

Each winner had previously been given a certificate and a £250 grant to be spent on something of their choice that benefits the school in some way.

Award winners from NewVIc. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation Award winners from NewVIc. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

You may also want to watch:

The medallions were presented by members of Newham's police force and the Recorder's chief reporter Sophie Morton.

Award winners from Little Ilford School. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation Award winners from Little Ilford School. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

Acting Sgt Rob Sewell said: "It was a real pleasure to be part of a remarkable evening celebrating the positive things our young people of Newham are doing.

"There is a lot of negative media about our young people but tonight shows what amazing citizens we have in our communities."

Award winners from Kingsford Community School. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation Award winners from Kingsford Community School. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

Guests were also treated to music and dance performances from some of Kingsford's pupils.

The second ceremony is set to take place tonight (Tuesday, September 24).