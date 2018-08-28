University holding free information sessions for aspiring students

Search

PUBLISHED: 09:00 10 January 2019

Renea Henry-Kemp. Picture: Birkbeck

If your resolution for 2019 is to return to education, a university is holding free workshops to make the transition easier.

The Get Started sessions, organised by Birkbeck, University of London, aims to help aspiring students by answering questions about topics including finance and the application process.

Renea Henry-Kemp, 21, took part in a Get Started workshop last year and is now studying for a degree in community development and public policy.

The mum-of-one, from Newham, said: “The programme was really useful - I learned study skills and received help and advice on a one-to-one basis with adaptable tutors who understood that I, like lots of other Stratford students, had a dependant and other responsibilities.”

The postgraduate workshop will take place at University Square, Stratford, from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday, January 24 and the undergraduate workshop from 11am to 1pm on Saturday, January 26. For more information and to book, visit bbk.ac.uk/events

