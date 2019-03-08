Search

Advanced search

Plaistow sheds fire 'under control'

PUBLISHED: 13:56 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:56 13 September 2019

A fire has destroyed three sheds in Woodside Road, Plaistow. Picture: Google

A fire has destroyed three sheds in Woodside Road, Plaistow. Picture: Google

Archant

A fire which tore through four sheds has been brought under control.

Four fire engines and about 25 firefighters had been tackling the blaze at sheds in Woodside Road, Plaistow.

You may also want to watch:

An LFB spokeswoman said: "Four sheds were destroyed by the fire. Fencing between two houses was also damaged."

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called at 11.51am with crews from Stratford, Homerton, Leyton and Plaistow stations at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

Most Read

Payout for ex-council managers after judge finds ‘improper influence’ led to dismissal

The Bridge Road depot where RMS is based. Dozens of employees were investigated in 2017-18 and several senior staff resigned. Picture: Polly Hancock

Plaistow stabbing: Two more arrests, second teen charged with murder of 18-year-old Santino Angelo Dymiter

Santino Angelo Dymiter died after being stabbed in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Shocking report reveals staff ‘slapped, shouted aggressively at’ vulnerable children at Plaistow respite centre

This respite centre on Dongola Road, Plaistow, has been shut-down with immediate effect after Ofsted was tipped-off about possible safeguarding issues.

Jailed: Thugs who drugged gay men and tortured naked victim in Forest Gate

Brandon Dunbar... drugged and tortured gay victims and robbed them, jailed 18 years for 23 offences. Picture: Met Police

East Ham MP Stephen Timms appeals for chance to fight next general election

Stephen Timms is appealing to constituency party members to reselect him as the Labour's candidate for East Ham at the next general election. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Payout for ex-council managers after judge finds ‘improper influence’ led to dismissal

The Bridge Road depot where RMS is based. Dozens of employees were investigated in 2017-18 and several senior staff resigned. Picture: Polly Hancock

Plaistow stabbing: Two more arrests, second teen charged with murder of 18-year-old Santino Angelo Dymiter

Santino Angelo Dymiter died after being stabbed in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Shocking report reveals staff ‘slapped, shouted aggressively at’ vulnerable children at Plaistow respite centre

This respite centre on Dongola Road, Plaistow, has been shut-down with immediate effect after Ofsted was tipped-off about possible safeguarding issues.

Jailed: Thugs who drugged gay men and tortured naked victim in Forest Gate

Brandon Dunbar... drugged and tortured gay victims and robbed them, jailed 18 years for 23 offences. Picture: Met Police

East Ham MP Stephen Timms appeals for chance to fight next general election

Stephen Timms is appealing to constituency party members to reselect him as the Labour's candidate for East Ham at the next general election. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Newham Recorder

The East London Football Podcast

Dagenham and Redbridge celebrate. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Orient face another huge test at leaders Exeter City

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Cricket: Essex centurion Westley wants more at Warwickshire

Tom Westley in batting action for Essex during Warwickshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Edgbaston Stadium on 12th September 2019

‘Tafida would want to continue her life’: Mum’s High Court plea to save sick five-year-old

Five-year-old Tafida Raqeeb is in a coma after suffering a brain injury. Picture: Family handout

Plaistow sheds fire ‘under control’

A fire has destroyed three sheds in Woodside Road, Plaistow. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists