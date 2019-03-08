Plaistow sheds fire 'under control'

A fire has destroyed three sheds in Woodside Road, Plaistow. Picture: Google Archant

A fire which tore through four sheds has been brought under control.

Four fire engines and about 25 firefighters had been tackling the blaze at sheds in Woodside Road, Plaistow.

An LFB spokeswoman said: "Four sheds were destroyed by the fire. Fencing between two houses was also damaged."

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called at 11.51am with crews from Stratford, Homerton, Leyton and Plaistow stations at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.