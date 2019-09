Firefighters tackle sheds blaze in Plaistow

Four fire engines and about 25 firefighters are tackling a blaze at sheds in Woodside Road, Plaistow.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called at 11.51am with crews from Stratford, Homerton, Leyton and Plaistow stations at the scene.

An LFB spokeswoman said: "Three sheds and fencing between two houses are currently alight. The cause of the fire is not known at this stage."