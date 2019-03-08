Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

'We cannot feel safe': Row over sex education in Newham schools leads to rift in West Ham Labour

PUBLISHED: 12:15 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:03 28 June 2019

The new gay pride flag was raised at Stratford and East Ham town halls on Friday. Picture: NEWHAM COUNCIL

The new gay pride flag was raised at Stratford and East Ham town halls on Friday. Picture: NEWHAM COUNCIL

Archant

A group of LGBT+ councillors say they no longer 'feel safe' after a Labour Party member shared a video online calling for Muslims to stand against sex education plans.

In a series of messages on social media Cllr Joshua Garfield slams the Newham Labour member for sharing content which "drives LGBT+ children to suicide and fuels bigotry and hate crime".

Josephine Grahl, chairman of West Ham Labour, resigned following a meeting of members last night.

In a statement she said: "The exhausting experience of chairing a set of increasingly hostile meetings has taken a personal toll.

"If there is a time when the left ought to be generous, confident and open it is surely now.

"I have no intention of continuing to preside over a battleground."

On the LGBT+ members' complaints, Cllr Garfield tweeted: "While members share homophobic content online [and] incite hostility towards the LGBT+ community, we cannot feel safe at @WestHamLabour meetings.

"West Ham Labour has still not sorted its problem with antisemitism or misogyny. Now, another group are (sic) at risk of being ostracised".

The councillors' complaint centres around a video by Amir Ahmed who campaigns against elements of the compulsory teaching of relationships in primaries, and sex education in secondaries, changes due to start in 2020.

Stratford and New Town councillor Joshua Garfield in front of the Harvey Milk poster at London Academy of Excellence. Picture: Ben WebsterStratford and New Town councillor Joshua Garfield in front of the Harvey Milk poster at London Academy of Excellence. Picture: Ben Webster

Under the plans parents will not have a right to withdraw their children from primary school lessons on relationships.

You may also want to watch:

The government expects secondaries to teach pupils about lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) relationships while primaries are "enabled and encouraged" to cover this "if they consider it age appropriate".

The video was posted on Tuesday, captioned "#Newham it's time to listen" and shared by the Labour member.

Cllr Rohit Dasgupta stood against Nigel Farage in the European elections. Pic: Tim Aldcroft.Cllr Rohit Dasgupta stood against Nigel Farage in the European elections. Pic: Tim Aldcroft.

In it Mr Ahmed calls on "brothers and uncles" to stand with opponents of RSE and join the campaign "fighting for the survival of our traditional family values and the welfare of our children and our future generations".

He says: "We as a community need to stand up, stand together, raise our voices and be heard."

Cllr Rohit Dasgupta, who is openly gay, commented: "It's a worrying trend."

But in a further development, at a West Ham Labour meeting on Thursday, Cllr Dasgupta was stripped of his role as West Ham Labour's LGBT+ officer and replaced by someone he described as "a straight white man".

In a series of posts on social media he described members who shared homophobic content clapping in response and LGBT+ members being booed and sworn at as supporters walked out in disgust.

One member who applauded had appeared to compare gay people to paedophiles in a message posted by Cllr Dasgupta in a bid to expose those who helped oust him.

In her resignation statement, Ms Grahl states: "[T]here are publicly and privately expressed concerns that one of the new self-identifying officers has not been sincere about their identification.

"If this is the case, it's also a deeply concerning situation... at a time when the rights of LGBT+ people are under threat globally the left must be in the forefront of the struggle to defend these."

Amir Ahmed's video in which he urges Muslims to 'take a stand' against relationships and sex education in schools which was shared by a Labour member.Amir Ahmed's video in which he urges Muslims to 'take a stand' against relationships and sex education in schools which was shared by a Labour member.

West Ham CLP has been approached for comment.

Most Read

Levi Roots Caribbean Smokehouse restaurant in Stratford closes

Levi Roots opened his restaurant in December 2015. Pic: Lucy Dent

Man in critical condition after North Woolwich assault

Police were called to Fernhill Street, North Woolwich in the early hours of the morning. Picture: Google Maps

Fraud trial witness ‘promised protection in the UK’ in deportation threat

Indian national Sameer Shaikh is being threatened with deportation. Pic: Sameer Shaikh

Mother-of-two died after medics misdiagnosed sepsis as a muscle strain

Shahida with her husband, Mohammad, and children: Maryam, six, and three-year-old Amaan. Picture: Mohammad Rahman

Two charged in connection with Stratford murder

Whalebone Lane, running along the north side of Stratford Park. Picture: Google.

Most Read

Levi Roots Caribbean Smokehouse restaurant in Stratford closes

Levi Roots opened his restaurant in December 2015. Pic: Lucy Dent

Man in critical condition after North Woolwich assault

Police were called to Fernhill Street, North Woolwich in the early hours of the morning. Picture: Google Maps

Fraud trial witness ‘promised protection in the UK’ in deportation threat

Indian national Sameer Shaikh is being threatened with deportation. Pic: Sameer Shaikh

Mother-of-two died after medics misdiagnosed sepsis as a muscle strain

Shahida with her husband, Mohammad, and children: Maryam, six, and three-year-old Amaan. Picture: Mohammad Rahman

Two charged in connection with Stratford murder

Whalebone Lane, running along the north side of Stratford Park. Picture: Google.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Newham College students honoured at Shining Stars awards

Winners of Newham College's Shining Stars awards on stage. Picture: MICHAEL ADKINS

‘We cannot feel safe’: Row over sex education in Newham schools leads to rift in West Ham Labour

The new gay pride flag was raised at Stratford and East Ham town halls on Friday. Picture: NEWHAM COUNCIL

Consultation launches into future plans for London City Airport

London City Airport. Picture: Ken Mears

£170,000 grant saves East Ham charity’s family project from closure

Bonny Downs Community Associations children and families project has been saved from closure. Picture BDCA

East Ham Market Hall traders still serving in spite of demolition next door

Abdul has run KSM Soft Furnishing since 2003. Picture: JON KING
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists