Search

Advanced search

Visual audiobooks helping Newham children with special educational needs learn from home

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 June 2020

Royal Docks Academy pupil Moeez Nawaz watching a video audiobook with his siblings. Picture: RDA

Royal Docks Academy pupil Moeez Nawaz watching a video audiobook with his siblings. Picture: RDA

Archant

A resource devised by a Custom House school to help children with special educational needs learn from home is being shared across the borough.

Highly trained teachers and support staff from the profound and multiple learning disabilities (PMLD) unit at Royals Docks Academy having been finding new ways to support their pupils remotely during lockdown.

Most of their 26 pupils have stayed home during the coronavirus pandemic due to health conditions.

One of their ideas - personalised “video audiobooks” - has been so well received the council is sharing it with families at other schools for children with any level of special educational needs, not just PMLD.

Head of the PMLD unit Zama Shozi said: “We take photos of everything our students do at school as evidence of their learning and progress.

“We decided to use these images during lockdown to create our own personalised video audiobooks to help parents to continue reading with the children at home.

“You cannot find these kinds of books online. Our children are familiar with certain words, symbols and actions, which we have incorporated into our original online books.

You may also want to watch:

“We have also used images of them in character, so they can relate to the stories being told; it is also a way of letting them see the faces of their teachers and friends who they are missing.”

Online books cover the stories of Romeo and Juliet, Desmond, Dracula and Rainforest and include worksheets for families to complete at home.

Mrs Shozi said: “We are giving parents access to tools they would not otherwise have, as we are using a specialist programme to produce the books.

“Our students cannot read, but they can associate with a picture or symbols which come up as the audiobook is played.

“It enables them to continue with the work they do in school in their home environment.”

Mrs Shozi added parents were learning more about what their children are capable of through the activities they are being set.

One parent, Shah Nawaz, said of son Moeez: “He is busy and happy with his siblings.

“The change in Moeez we’ve noticed is that he is vocalising more with parents as he is spending more time with us during lockdown.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Newham police officer accused of asking revenge porn victim to send him naked pictures

Pc Kevin Mohess faces a misconduct hearing. Picture: Met Police

Newham record label owner Yazz Nasir says there’s a beauty to being independent

Music from the KhanTwinz has been viewed millions of times on YouTube. The twins are signed to independent Newham record label, Ghost Recordz. Picture: Yazz Nasir

Extinction Rebellion campaigners demand action in protest outside Newham Council’s Royal Docks HQ

Extinction Rebellion protesters outside Newham Council's Dockside headquarters. Picture: John Morris

Petition urges government to fully restore TfL free travel for under 18s and freedom pass benefits

TfL's takings took a hit after people stayed away from public transport, prompting the need for a government bail out. Picture Yui Mok

London City Airport to restart flights from the end of June

London City Airport is set to resume commercial flights from the end of June. Picture: City Airport

Most Read

Newham police officer accused of asking revenge porn victim to send him naked pictures

Pc Kevin Mohess faces a misconduct hearing. Picture: Met Police

Newham record label owner Yazz Nasir says there’s a beauty to being independent

Music from the KhanTwinz has been viewed millions of times on YouTube. The twins are signed to independent Newham record label, Ghost Recordz. Picture: Yazz Nasir

Extinction Rebellion campaigners demand action in protest outside Newham Council’s Royal Docks HQ

Extinction Rebellion protesters outside Newham Council's Dockside headquarters. Picture: John Morris

Petition urges government to fully restore TfL free travel for under 18s and freedom pass benefits

TfL's takings took a hit after people stayed away from public transport, prompting the need for a government bail out. Picture Yui Mok

London City Airport to restart flights from the end of June

London City Airport is set to resume commercial flights from the end of June. Picture: City Airport

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 4

Argentina's Lionel Messi during the FIFA World Cup Group D match against Nigeria at Saint Petersburg Stadium (pic Owen Humphreys/PA)

O’s captain McAnuff shares his views on racism, George Floyd, and Black Lives Matter

Jobi McAnuff holds off Liam O'Neil (pic Simon O'Connor)

West Ham manager Moyes reveals all on new training format, friendlies, and Premier League restart

New West Ham United manager David Moyes during the press conference at Rush Green Training Ground, London.

Visual audiobooks helping Newham children with special educational needs learn from home

Royal Docks Academy pupil Moeez Nawaz watching a video audiobook with his siblings. Picture: RDA

Police issue fifth highest number of fines for Covid-19 breaches, Met figures show

The Met has released the first detailed breakdown of fines and arrests made during lockdown. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24