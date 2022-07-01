Newham pupils 'celebrate community' by designing large playground mural

Pupils at a Newham primary school are celebrating their community with a new mural reflecting the vibrance of the borough.

The mosaic mural at Upton Cross Primary School, which covers the playground wall, includes a depiction of Queen's Market in Newham and portrays several different scenes, ranging from family dinners to a hair salon.

Themes of the mural include growth and sustainability, with all the scenes reflective of experiences pupils have had in their local communities.

Pupils designed the mural over five weeks alongside staff at the school and with help from Stockwell-based art centre Art4Space.

Upton Cross said the artwork reflects the range of pupils' backgrounds in its classrooms, and “celebrates the local community and is a way for pupils to connect with their surroundings”.

Daljit Bansal, deputy headteacher at Upton Cross, said: “As a school, we want to give our pupils a variety of curriculum opportunities and gauge what their passion is.

“We wanted to capture what it means to be part of Newham and part of the Upton Cross community.

“We used the concept of design to immerse our pupils in what it means to be where they're located.”

Ms Bansal said pupils at the school “absolutely love” the mural and enjoyed showing it to their parents.

She said: “They now feel a greater sense of belonging and it is something that might still be here even when they are not.”

Charlotte Moore, headteacher at Upton Cross, added: “Our new mural has transformed our playground into a vibrant space and is a really positive improvement to our school.

"The children have something to be really proud of and it is such a brilliant tribute to their community. It has been a joy to watch the project unfold and seeing how enthusiastic everyone has been about creating something to brighten up the school.”

Upton Cross is based in two sites in Newham, at Churston Avenue and Kirton Road, and is part of the Learning in Harmony Trust.