Search

Advanced search

First students move into university's new Stratford halls of residence inspired by two 'exceptional' women

PUBLISHED: 10:00 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:14 16 September 2019

Eleanor Rosa House in Stratford. Picture: Robert Greshoff Photography

Eleanor Rosa House in Stratford. Picture: Robert Greshoff Photography

© Robert Greshoff Photography

The University of London's new flagship student halls of residence has opened its doors.

The new halls is 33-storeys high and has 511 bedrooms. Picture: Robert Greshoff PhotographyThe new halls is 33-storeys high and has 511 bedrooms. Picture: Robert Greshoff Photography

Eleanor Rosa House in High Street, Stratford, welcomed its first students on Friday, September 13.

University of London vice-chancellor, Professor Wendy Thomson CBE, said: "This landmark development is an excellent addition to our student accommodation."

You may also want to watch:

The 33-storey, 511 bedroom block is named after Eleanor Grove and Rosa Morison, founding principal and vice-principal of College Hall, the university's first hall of residence for female students.

In 1883, Morison became the university's first lady superintendent of women students responsible for women studying at University College and the London School of Medicine for Women.

The halls were built by the Watkin Jones Group and forward-funded by the University Partnerships Programme.

Professor Thomson said: "As only the second female vice-chancellor of the University of London, I hope students will be inspired by the many references to Eleanor Grove and Rosa Morison in the building, two truly exceptional women."

Most Read

Trio from east London jailed for ‘ferocious’ knife attack at youth centre

Talib, Demontagnac and Young. Picture: Met Police

Family pay tribute to Forest Gate ‘legend’ killed in Kentish Town drive-by shooting

Wilson Alexandre Garcia Varela was killed in a drive-by shooting in Kentish Town. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: Thugs who drugged gay men and tortured naked victim in Forest Gate

Brandon Dunbar... drugged and tortured gay victims and robbed them, jailed 18 years for 23 offences. Picture: Met Police

Family of young Manor Park woman who lost her battle with breast cancer raise awareness and funds in her memory

Waverlea Alphonse. Picture: Chandni Fokeer.

First students move into university’s new Stratford halls of residence inspired by two ‘exceptional’ women

Eleanor Rosa House in Stratford. Picture: Robert Greshoff Photography

Most Read

Trio from east London jailed for ‘ferocious’ knife attack at youth centre

Talib, Demontagnac and Young. Picture: Met Police

Family pay tribute to Forest Gate ‘legend’ killed in Kentish Town drive-by shooting

Wilson Alexandre Garcia Varela was killed in a drive-by shooting in Kentish Town. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: Thugs who drugged gay men and tortured naked victim in Forest Gate

Brandon Dunbar... drugged and tortured gay victims and robbed them, jailed 18 years for 23 offences. Picture: Met Police

Family of young Manor Park woman who lost her battle with breast cancer raise awareness and funds in her memory

Waverlea Alphonse. Picture: Chandni Fokeer.

First students move into university’s new Stratford halls of residence inspired by two ‘exceptional’ women

Eleanor Rosa House in Stratford. Picture: Robert Greshoff Photography

Latest from the Newham Recorder

O’s coach Embleton says it’s a step in the right direction

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (right) during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

East London show plenty of attacking Will as Mavericks are put to sword on first day

Will Brown scored four tries as East London beat Mavericks (pic ELRFC)

McGrath: Essex want to make sure of rewards

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath during Warwickshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Edgbaston Stadium on 11th September 2019

New host venue announced for London Football Awards

Tottenham's Son Heung-min after winning the London Football Awards 2019 Premier League Player of the Year. Picture: Action Images for LFAP via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Discover the borough’s iconic docks with doodles and a dawdle

Beckton artist Matt Ponting. Picture: Seb Ahmed.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists