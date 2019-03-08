First students move into university's new Stratford halls of residence inspired by two 'exceptional' women

Eleanor Rosa House in Stratford. Picture: Robert Greshoff Photography © Robert Greshoff Photography

The University of London's new flagship student halls of residence has opened its doors.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The new halls is 33-storeys high and has 511 bedrooms. Picture: Robert Greshoff Photography The new halls is 33-storeys high and has 511 bedrooms. Picture: Robert Greshoff Photography

Eleanor Rosa House in High Street, Stratford, welcomed its first students on Friday, September 13.

University of London vice-chancellor, Professor Wendy Thomson CBE, said: "This landmark development is an excellent addition to our student accommodation."

You may also want to watch:

The 33-storey, 511 bedroom block is named after Eleanor Grove and Rosa Morison, founding principal and vice-principal of College Hall, the university's first hall of residence for female students.

In 1883, Morison became the university's first lady superintendent of women students responsible for women studying at University College and the London School of Medicine for Women.

The halls were built by the Watkin Jones Group and forward-funded by the University Partnerships Programme.

Professor Thomson said: "As only the second female vice-chancellor of the University of London, I hope students will be inspired by the many references to Eleanor Grove and Rosa Morison in the building, two truly exceptional women."