UEL students prepare for graduate fashion week with teabags, plastic bottles and secondhand clothes

A design by Olivia Ijoyah, one of UEL's fashion students taking part in Graduate Fashion Week this Sunday. Picture: OLIVER SAVAGE Archant

The final touches are being made to an array of designs made up of materials including tea bags to be unveiled by university students preparing for graduate fashion week.

A design by UEL fashion student Jasmin Michel. Picture: OLIVER SAVAGE A design by UEL fashion student Jasmin Michel. Picture: OLIVER SAVAGE

The prestigious national event this Sunday at the Truman Brewery in Hanbury Street, Spitalfields, will showcase the talents of 16 students in their final year at the University of East London (UEL).

It is among 38 universities taking part in the event organised by the Graduate Fashion Foundation, a charitable organisation.

Namal Lanka, UEL's fashion marketing co-programme leader, said: "This year we have an amazing line-up of talent. "We have called our collection 'The East London Tribe'.

"The students' beautiful designs follow a whole range of themes including diversity, history, cultural identity and the environment.

"Our students are weaving in themes such as environmentally-friendly textiles and producing upcycled materials, coming up with incredible ideas while ensuring there is sustainability, zero waste and the use of natural products."

Students have used tea bags, recycled plastic bottles and re-used existing textiles and clothing.

"There is such a wealth of talent here that I am hoping we will come away with some prizes," Namal said.