University of East London collaborates with Amazon in new technology programmes

The University of East London will collaborate with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to drive innovation and upskill students for the jobs of the future.

Supported by AWS cloud technology and digital experts, the UEL will create a 'career zone' and 'innovation hub' to equip students with the skills, technical knowledge and critical thinking needed in the digital economy.

The UEL will also establish a new industry research institute with a focus on technology-informed business skills, drawing on AWS expertise to develop the curriculum - including launching a new degree to prepare students for entry-level jobs in cloud computing.

UEL vice-chancellor and president, Professor Amanda Broderick, said, "This (collaboration) will drive innovative ways of learning, increase the employment-preparedness of our graduates and enhance our research and enterprise capacity."

Located on the Royal Albert Docks campus, the career zone will assist students with graduate careers, provide access to expert advice and specialised learning resources, and offer conference facilities equipped with the latest technology.

The innovation loft will give students hands-on access to cloud technology, expert guidance and opportunities to attend exclusive seminars.