Fashion from UEL student hits catwalk at international stage for new talent

PUBLISHED: 14:19 07 June 2019

Work by UEL student Sara Gervasoni at Graduate Fashion Week. Picture: Simon Armstrong.

Simon Armstrong

Fashion students from the University of East London (UEL) have shown off their original designs in a charity catwalk show.

The Graduate Fashion Week event saw 16 final-year students contribute their work. It took place at the Truman Brewery on Sunday, June 2.

The event is organised by the Graduate Fashion Foundation and is a platform to showcase the work of new talent in the industry.

"Students have explored ideas and produced imaginative and unusual garments which are at the same time beautiful and wearable and can be at the very high end of fashion," UEL programme leader Namal Lanka said.

"They are stylish but in some cases are also telling a story or relating a theme."

Student Anh Nguyen said: "I have never done a cat walk show before, and this has gone really well.

The designs at the event were encouraged to be both fashionable and follow different themes such as diversity, history and the environment.

