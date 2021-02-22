News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Education

Union members strike over redundancies at UEL

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 7:00 AM February 22, 2021    Updated: 1:41 PM February 22, 2021
UEL

University and College Union members are due to strike over planned redundancies at the University of East London. - Credit: Google Maps

Union members are on strike over staff redundancies at the University of East London.

Members of the University and College Union (UCU) were due to stop work today (February 22) in solidarity with five UEL academics.

UCU rep Aura Lounasmaa said: "We were willing to pause strike action if we had seen UEL move to discuss the issue with us sooner and make a credible offer to maintain the jobs, but they've left it too late.

"We do not want to go on strike, especially in the time of a pandemic when students need our support, but that is also why we need to defend colleagues."

Ms Lounasmaa added that staff workloads exceed 100 per cent of allocated working time.

You may also want to watch:

"To be cutting staff at a time when students need more support seems like it's going to harm students even further," she said.

A UEL spokesperson said the UCU has about 300 members among its 1,500 staff and had called two days of strike action about five redundancies and perceived increases in workload.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Parking charges, Covid, unneutered cats and driving into London
  2. 2 Person found dead on tracks at Plaistow Underground station
  3. 3 Player ratings: Lingard and Rice show their worth as West Ham beat Spurs
  1. 4 Upminster killer boasted about hacking teen to death with machete in street
  2. 5 Guilty: Men from Forest Gate and East Ham who raped two women during brothel robbery
  3. 6 Union members strike over redundancies at UEL
  4. 7 We know how much it means to the fans, says West Ham star Jesse Lingard
  5. 8 Tributes to former lorry driver who died after positive Covid test
  6. 9 Newham council tax hike a step closer as mayor accuses government of breaking Covid-19 funding promise
  7. 10 Man rescued from fire in North Woolwich tower block

He said: "The redundancies were made in areas of falling student numbers and to ensure the future sustainability of the university. We are consulting on a workload model with staff and trade unions that will ensure fair, consistent and transparent allocation of academic activity.  

"The university is committed to protect, prioritise and enrich the experience for current and future students and will continue to do so regardless of the strikes." 

Of those made redundant, three are in UEL's social sciences department. The British Sociological Association has warned the cuts would be harmful.

It urged its members to avoid collaborating with UEL until the dispute is resolved, describing a reduction in capacity at UEL as "deeply damaging".

Strike action had been averted when 10 posts were threatened in November. The UCU and mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz had expressed alarm at the proposed cuts.

After negotiations, the number was reduced to five. These include the UCU branch chair and vice chair whose work focuses on race inequality, raising questions about trade union victimisation and the university's commitment to diversity.

Ms Lounasmaa said the UCU remains open to talks with UEL, which is acting partly in response to the financial impact of the pandemic. The strike is set to last two days.

Education News
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Friends and colleagues of PC Sukh Singh have paid tribute to "one of the good guys" who died after contracting Covid-19, aged 46. 

Metropolitan Police

Tributes to 'top bloke' police officer died from Covid-19 at 46

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
New Scotland Yard

Metropolitan Police

East Londoners are being targeted by violent blackmail phone calls

Tom Ambrose

person
Newham Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz.

Coronavirus

Mayor 'seeking a guarantee' over hotel quarantine in Newham

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Forensic officers at the scene in Tavistock Gardens, Ilford, east London after two men died at a pro

Double murder latest: Woman charged with perverting course of justice

Tom Ambrose

person