Coronavirus: Plaistow school accused of cover up after teacher returns to work from Italy

A teacher's return to work from a trip to Italy has heightened concerns about coronavirus at a school.

The senior member of staff at The Cumberland School in Oban Close, Plaistow, is reported to have spent a weekend in the country currently under lockdown because of the virus.

When she returned to work on Monday, March 9, colleagues found out, raising concerns with senior leaders, the Recorder understands.

The teacher was reportedly sent home by the school which it is said did not know about her trip beforehand.

A source, who asked not to be named, said: 'They've put everyone's health at risk. The school is hiding the facts. I can't believe the headteacher hasn't given anyone information.

'It's quite disgusting the way people are being treated. This lady could have the virus and we've not been told. Everybody needs to be made aware of it. It's a virus that can kill people.'

A spokesman for the school said: 'As is the case with schools and workplaces across the globe, it is highly likely that those who attend public spaces may have indirect contact or exposure to the coronavirus.'

He added that after consulting Publi Health England, the school took the decision to remain open 'at this stage' because the risk to staff and students is deemed to be extremely low.

A mixed academy and part of the Community Schools Trust, Cumberland has about 1,500 pupils and 200 staff.

A second source, who also asked not to be named, added that there had been no deep clean at the school which was 'extremely irresponsible' given current government advice.

Covid-19 advice for schools includes recommendations to clean and disninfect frequently touched surfaces.

The school's spokesman said: 'The school is cleaned thoroughly every single night in line with government prevention and control guidance.'

A parent - whose son came home with a fever on Monday, March 9, and asked not to be named - said: 'I'm shocked. They should have made people aware. I'm freaking out now. They should be telling people to be aware.'

The 43 year old had told 111 her son only went between home and school when asked if he had been in contact with anyone displaying coronavirus symptoms.

'If they had told me [about the teacher] I would have told 111,' she said.

To date, the government has not ordered schools to close because of the coronavirus threat.