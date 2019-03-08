Teenager wins award for efforts to tackle knife crime

Shanea Oldham with St Bonaventure's headteacher Paul Halliwell and deputy headteacher Christopher McCormack. Picture: Di Halliwell Di Halliwell

A teenager who was spurred into tackling knife crime after helping a young stabbing victim has received an award for her efforts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shanea Oldham, 18, won the Jimmy Mizen award for promoting solidarity and peace at the Celebrating Young People Awards, which celebrate youngsters who live out the Catholic teaching.

The St Bonaventure's pupil was inspired to tackle the problem of knife crime after helping a teenager who was lying in the street after being stabbed in her neighbourhood.

She vowed to put an end to the amount of violence in the borough and began working with the police as a liaison to try and improve the perception of stop and search among young people.

Shanea has also taken part in marches and rallies, and worked to improve the links between young people and decision makers in Newham.

She said it was a "real honour" to be recognised, adding: "I''m just so glad people are seeing the work I'm doing for my community to make it a happy and safe community and environment that's free from violence.

You may also want to watch:

"I was shocked when I found out I had won and my family are just so happy as am I."

Shanea was praised for having a calm, authoritative and knowlegeable manner, with a passion and drive to bring about change and reduce the fear amongst teenagers.

She even arranged for a Red Cross instruuctor to provide first aid training to her fellow sixth formers so that they would know what to do if they ever came across someone who had been stabbed.

Headteacher at St Bonaventure's, Paul Halliwell, said: "I feel very proud and I feel Shanea's award is testament to the way our students are socially aware and involved in the community.

"They are really tuned in and aware that they play a vital role in changing hearts and minds.

"Shanea really deserves the Jimmy Mizen award as she is determined to bring about change in our community and really wants to make Newham a safer and better place for youngsters."

Shanea received her trophy at a ceremony at the Curzon Soho Cinema in the West End, which was attended by the Archbishop of Westminster, Cardinal Vincent Nichols.