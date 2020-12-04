Canning Town teenager earns £42k scholarship to attend Chelsea private school

Published: 7:00 AM December 4, 2020 Updated: 11:09 AM December 9, 2020

Ella Wellingbrook has been offered a place at the Francis Holland School in Chelsea. Picture: Nick Obank - Credit: Nick Obank

A teenager is set to swap Canning Town for a private school in Chelsea after earning a £42,000 scholarship.

Ella Wellingbrook has been offered a place at the Francis Holland School, whose alumni includes royalty such as Princess Margaret’s daughter Lady Sarah Chatto.

Other famous faces to walk the hallowed halls at the girls’ school include model Cara Delevinge, socialite Tamara Ecclestone and actress Sienna Miller.

Ella had to come through a rigorous selection process to be offered a place, including four entrance exams and an interview.

She now needs to score top marks in her upcoming GCSEs to secure her place to study A-levels from September.

Ella said: “I am really excited to be going to a school where lots of really successful and famous people went, it’s a huge honour for me.

“I am not worried; I am from the same part of London as Danny Dyer so if he can be part of royalty than I am going to be absolutely fine at this school.

“It will be proper East End meets West End and proper working class meets upper class but we will have lots in common, we are the same age.

“The only difference is they have been privately educated but the education I get at my school is as good.

“It is an amazing school which really helps students from less privileged backgrounds fulfil their dreams and potential.”

Ella is currently studying at The Cumberland School where last year, seven pupils won scholarships at top fee-paying schools including Eton.

The Community Schools Trust, which runs Cumberland School, manages a programme which helps students with application fees, interviews, and entrance exams.

Headteacher Omar Deria said: “We are extremely pleased for Ella and her family. This is yet another life changing opportunity we have been able to offer to our students.

“We expect Ella to be the first of many this year and are aiming to improve on last year when we had seven leave for fee paying sixth forms.”

CEO of the Trust Simon Elliott added: “Canning Town to Chelsea is geographically not very far but there are huge differences.

“Ella is an incredibly bright student and has had an outstanding education already. She is well equipped to thrive and succeed in her new environment.”