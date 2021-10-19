Online learning system created at Forest Gate school wins national award

Published: 1:22 PM October 19, 2021

The "game-changing" online learning system credited with driving exam success at Forest Gate Community School has won a national award.

Dynamic Progress Report (DPR) - first used at the Newham school - helped pupils stay up-to-date with learning during lockdown.

Now used in schools across the country, DPR won the Teach Secondary Awards 2021 assessment category with the maximum five-star rating.

An online portal designed to help plan school curriculum and track student progress in real time, parents can use DPR to ensure their child isn't falling behind.

Creator Shofiquez Zaman, deputy chief executive of the Community Schools Trust (CST), described himself as “personally and professionally” honoured by the accolade.

He said: “Above all DPR is an online platform that empowers teachers, students and families to stay engaged and on top of their learning, in real-time.

Community Schools Trust deputy chief executive Shofiquez Zaman. - Credit: Tom Barnes

"It allowed us to architect our Ofsted Outstanding curriculum and help maintain a real focus in learning. DPR helps our learners achieve a high level of engagement and motivation.

“It also allowed us to switch smoothly and seamlessly from in-person classroom learning to delivering the curriculum online.”

Mr Zaman said attendance for online lessons during lockdown was “significantly higher” than both the private and state school averages.

He added: “Over 90 per cent of our students across our trust logged into DPR more than five times a week.

"It’s been nothing short of a game-changer.”

Forest Gate Community School, which is part of CST, has had the best GCSE results in Newham for five years running.

Trust chief executive Simon Elliott believes DPR is “the driving force” behind that success.

“Without the DPR we would not be one of the most successful schools in the country, there is no question about that," said Mr Elliott.

Reaffirming the view that the portal has game-changing status, the chief executive attributes this to how DPR tracks progress.

He said: “Every single child, no matter their starting point, is monitored, which means no child ever slips through the net.”