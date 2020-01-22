Primary school teachers heading to Kenya as part of international project

Teachers from schools across Newham and Redbridge will be going to Kenya for two weeks. Picture: Beth Deer Archant

A primary school has received a national award for a scheme that is sending 18 east London teachers overseas.

Nelson Primary School teacher Daniel Okiya with John Rolfe from the British Council. Picture: Beth Deer Nelson Primary School teacher Daniel Okiya with John Rolfe from the British Council. Picture: Beth Deer

Nelson Primary School is leading a group of nine schools from across Newham and Redbridge that are sending a combined 18 teachers to Kenya next month for two weeks as part of the Connecting Classrooms project.

The travelling teachers gathered at the Napier Road, East Ham school to launch the project, where they were joined by representatives from the British Council and the education attaché from the Kenyan High Commission.

John Rolfe from the British Council presented the International School Award to Daniel Okiya in recognition of the partnership. He is part of the group who will be going to Kenya and also organised the trip.

John said: "We are proud and delighted to be working with fantastic schools across Newham. Nelson Primary School is doing great international work, they've got a wonderful partnership with Kenya."

Daniel was pleased with the event and said he was very grateful for the support the school has been shown.

He said: "This evening was really excellent. It was made even better by the education attaché flying us off and the British Council who are supporting the project."

The main focus for their international project is climate change, specifically zero waste. They hope to look at how both Kenya and the UK manage their waste.

Pupils from Nelson performed speeches they had written about waste management at the event.

Dorothy Kamwilu, the education attaché, believes projects like this are vital in raising awareness on climate change.

She said: "I want to believe this will bring change within the climate issues. You will be able to see how climate change is affecting Kenya, because its effects are greatly felt.

"I also want to wish you the very best on your trip and I know you will come back humbled."

Connecting Classrooms is funded by the British Council in partnership with the Department for International Development. Its aim is to give teachers the chance to work with other teachers internationally to enhance their skills.