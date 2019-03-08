What a drama! UEL gets 100pc mark for students landing roles on stage

UEL drama students with Gideon Reeling professionals in 'Land of the Dead'... from left: Nicola Jallim, Adam Redmore, Sonya Cullingford, Tim Lewis, Miranda Letten, Sarah Filgate and Lewis Miles. Picture: Gideon Reeling

Students studying drama performance have given their degree course top marks at the University of East London.

Scene from 'Land of the Dead' with Gabriel Ballestero and Miranda Letten. Picture: Gideon Reeling

The degree programme for BA drama, applied theatre and performance got "a perfect score" for teaching and learning opportunities in the National Students survey.

The unique course in partnership with professional companies combines commitment to socially-engaged performance with contemporary theatre.

"Our course has gained 100 per cent satisfaction rating," UEL's School of Arts head Prof Simon Robertshaw said. "This is always a popular course with graduates going on to secure roles in the theatre and film."

The university campus at Stratford, which has its intake from all over east London, has a wealth of talent with graduates making it on stage and screen.

Emmersive ensemble for 'Penguin Presents'... Nicola Jallim (front, left) with professionals Silvia Mercuriali, Aoi Nakamura, Kathryn McGarr, Matt Costain and Adam Redmore. Picture: Gideon Reeling

Among students who have placements and jobs on the professional stage is Gabriel Ballestero, who landed a role in Gideon Reeling theatre company's Land of the Dead at Brick Lane's 93 Feet East.

Others include Nicola Jallim and Lewis Miles who have both won Gideon Reeling inter-active roles in site-specific theatre.

Nicola was chosen as an immersive actress at the London Palladium in June and as a compere for a promotional event.

Lewis, who graduated with first-class honours, clinched his first professional job at an international press launch for the BBC's Good Omens in the role of an angel sent to Earth to recruit humans before the planet's impending apocalypse.

He now plans to set up his own theatre company and is developing abstract performance inspired by the final piece he and fellow student Ryan Wright created at UEL called Theatre of the Depressed.

UEL's programme course co-leader Liselle Terret said: "We have partnerships with the theatre industry so that students gain experience in the field while still at university. We support them into the profession on graduation, when they need support most."

Other students who have secured theatre placements include Sarah Filgate and Sebastian Walker who worked as a consultant with Gideon Reeling during his course.

The annual survey overseen by the Office for Students, which gave UEL top rating, gathers feedback from final year undergraduates about their time in higher education.