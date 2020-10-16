Search

Stratford primary school achieves mental health gold standard

PUBLISHED: 12:30 17 October 2020

Ranelagh Primary teachers enjoy one of their weekly

Ranelagh Primary teachers enjoy one of their weekly "knit and natter" sessions. Picture: The Tapscott Learning Trust

A Stratford school has received a national award for its mental health and wellbeing provision.

Members of a Ranelagh Primary parent group who support each other and their community. Picture: The Tapscott Learning TrustMembers of a Ranelagh Primary parent group who support each other and their community. Picture: The Tapscott Learning Trust

Ranelagh Primary achieved the gold standard award from the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools.

The school in Corporation Street provides activities to boost the wellbeing of pupils and staff by helping them reflect on and understand negative feelings, and offers services to explore these further.

Its curriculum has mental health as one of its five pillars, along with physical health, computing, academic knowledge, and creativity.

Headteacher Shella Lawrenson said: “Prioritising mental health is what will get us through these trying times, and will positively equip us for the future.

“Our community must pull together, and Ranelagh has had an incredibly important role in this. I would like to extend a huge thank you to our community for their bravery, resilience and hope.”

