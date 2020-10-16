Stratford primary school achieves mental health gold standard
PUBLISHED: 12:30 17 October 2020
A Stratford school has received a national award for its mental health and wellbeing provision.
Ranelagh Primary achieved the gold standard award from the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools.
The school in Corporation Street provides activities to boost the wellbeing of pupils and staff by helping them reflect on and understand negative feelings, and offers services to explore these further.
Its curriculum has mental health as one of its five pillars, along with physical health, computing, academic knowledge, and creativity.
Headteacher Shella Lawrenson said: “Prioritising mental health is what will get us through these trying times, and will positively equip us for the future.
“Our community must pull together, and Ranelagh has had an incredibly important role in this. I would like to extend a huge thank you to our community for their bravery, resilience and hope.”
