Bobby Moore Academy scoops award at ceremony

Bobby Moore Academy principal Daniel Botting with the school's award from the David Ross Education Trust.

A school in Stratford has been named secondary academy of the year at a national awards ceremony.

The David Ross Education Trust, which operates 34 academies from London to Yorkshire, recently honoured teachers and schools for their outstanding achievements at its annual inspiration awards for teaching excellence.

Bobby Moore Academy, in Sidings Street on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, received the academy of the year award for secondary schools.

The award recognises a school that has demonstrated its ability to transform the life chances of its children as well as enriching the school’s community.

Bobby Moore Academy principal Daniel Botting said: “We are very proud of what we as an academy have achieved already - a top-quality academic curriculum, consistently high standards of behaviour and excellent teaching and learning taking place in lessons.

“As a community we share a common goal to deliver an education which has a genuinely transformational impact on the lives of our students.

“This award will provide further encouragement to our staff and students to continue the great work which is taking place at Bobby Moore Academy.”

Although it has only been open for three years, the academy has seen the largest increase in interest of any school in the trust.

The school was at the forefront of curriculum development at the trust with the implementation of English mastery, mastery-focussed maths, deductive reasoning through the science curriculum and the chronologically-driven history curriculum.

The trust says the school was one of the first secondary academies to define its own unique traditions and character.

It says members of the public and the police force often contact the academy with positive endorsements about the pupils’ behaviour in the community.

David Ross Education Trust chief executive Stuart Burns said: “The inspiration awards give us the opportunity to celebrate our wonderful colleagues and academies across the country.

“My huge congratulations to Bobby Moore Academy for this award – the entire team clearly goes above and beyond every day and absolutely deserves to be recognised for their dedication and commitment to their pupils.”