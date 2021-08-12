GCSE results 2021: 'Outstanding' achievements at Stratford School Academy
Stratford School Academy has reported some "outstanding" achievements by students in their GCSEs.
There were many individual successes, including Mahi Quissor who achieved grade 9s in all her subjects, according to the school in Upton Lane, Forest Gate.
Headteacher Craig Hewitt said: "We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially after they have had such a difficult and disrupted time over the past 18 months.
"Our teachers have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress onto further education and study. We look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future."
Success was also enjoyed by Adib Shehab who gained seven grade 9s and two grade 8s while Mahima Chowdury made "excellent" progress by earning grades 7 to 9 in eight subjects.
Following the cancellation of exams due to the pandemic, results this year were awarded through a process of teacher assessed grades which were set against a national standard. These were then approved with the final award approved by exam boards.
Overall 80 per cent of students gained a pass - grade 4 or above - in both English and maths as well as more than 50pc of strong passes - graded at 5 or higher - in both subjects.
